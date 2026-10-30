3 Zodiac Signs End The Month On A Very Happy Note On October 31

There is no way we're leaving this month on anything other than the most positive, happiest note we can imagine. We have everything to look forward to, and no one can take that dream away from us.

On October 31, Mars direct helps these astrological signs take on a mindset of positivity and hope. We're owning our power now, knowing that we can handle whatever comes our way. And handle it well!

1. Aries

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It's been a hard month, or rather, a thoughtful one. And the stress you felt during this ride was almost enough to throw you off the horse. Key word being almost. You held on, and now Mars direct is here to give you a helping hand.

It's the last day of the month, and to you that only means one thing: a fresh start. One month ends, and another begins, and with it comes a new attitude and new hope. Just what we need!

You are one of the most optimistic of the zodiac signs, Aries, and with your ruling planet working overtime, you are a true superstar. You leave October with a smile on your face. Enjoy!

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2. Leo

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Whatever you've gone through so far has only helped to build your character. You're not the same person you were only a few months ago. You're much stronger now. You've been through it all, but you didn't let it bring you down, and that's a huge accomplishment. Mars direct lets you be proud of it, Leo.

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It's the end of October, and what else is there to do but celebrate? Of course, it's Halloween, but it's also a time for joy in your world. You've accomplished so much so far. And you're just getting started.

You're walking out of this month with joy in your heart and a smile on your face. This sets up your entire attitude towards November. It's going to be a good one! You can feel it.

3. Sagittarius

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Ah, Sagittarius! There's nothing like the last day of October for you. When you've got a fiery transit such as Mars direct working in your favor, there's nothing but positivity in your life. You are always a magnet for it, but especially right now.

Nothing here can stop you on October 31. It may be the spookiest day of the year, but you feel good. You feel healthy, and mentally, you're on top of it all. You have so much to look forward to and a very healthy imagination to get you there.

This is perhaps one of the better times in your year, and you know it. Not only that, you're about to make the best of it. Your season is just around the corner, and that has you feeling even more excited. Halloween or just the last day of the month, you feel special, and you want to share the feeling with others. Get to it!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.