The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, April 14, 2022

Someone is lucky in love on Thursday! And why? Because we have three zodiac signs, Aries, Libra, and Scorpio in particular, that move well with the transits of the day.

On April 14, 2022, we are looking at the movements of the Moon in Libra and Mars in Aquarius. We are also assisted by the upcoming 'Pink' Full Moon in Libra opposite lucky Jupiter in Pisces. The once-in-lifetime conjunction is still active between Jupiter and Neptune today, and this is all wonderful news for the luckiest in love.

In short, while the transits can cause trouble for some, ironically, when transited together, great things can happen for certain zodiac signs leading to luck in love.

And we're not only looking at astrological reasons — there's just 'something in the air' and it's always this way around Mid-April. We want to fall in love. We want the thrill of love and if we put aside our natural inclination to see things 'through a glass darkly' we might just be able to allow the light in.

Let the love in! Let the sunshine in! We all know we've been waiting for one day that we can call 'lucky' and this day, for some signs, is it.

And on this day, luck looks like everything going your way. No fights, no disagreements, no upsets that turn into major battles. Pat Benatar wasn't kidding when she wrote 'Love is a Battlefield' as anyone can attest to that if they've had any experience in love. Alas, today is reserved for the lucky ones.

Today is the day that some of us walk away feeling hopeful in love ... holy smokes, what an idea! Could this be a day for rejoicing? Well yes, it most certainly could. Let's see who's got luck on their side today, when it comes to love and romance.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Thursday, April 14, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well hello, beautiful! Yes, times have been hard for you, and you have absolutely considered that all you have is hard times. And then, there's today, which brings you a ray of sunshine and a very happy day for love, romance, and feeling downright good in general.

Because of your fiery nature, you're able to work well with troubling transits, and so what might end the luck of another zodiac sign is exactly what brings luck your way. And lucky is exactly how you'll be feeling on this day. There's a person in your life who you've come to think of as someone who no longer sees you as their paramour.

Sure, they love you but there's no 'fire' there, and you've been sad about it. Well, surprise-surprise! You will be shown a degree of affection today that you were not expecting, and you will not only feel thrilled out of your mind over it, but it will also inspire a new approach to this particular love affair — one that will work!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's anyone in the world who is going to benefit from the exciting and promising transits mentioned above, it's you, Libra, and you're going to feel it all in the love department. Like many of us, you've started to grow impatient in terms of your own romance.

Whether you are in a relationship now or not, your world is about to take on a certain 'smoothness' — very Libra of you — and this calm is going to become attractive to your partner or partner to be. It's as if you are the only person around who has maintained their cool, and that cool is now acting as a magnet for those who desire stability.

And that's what you want: to be the beacon of light for someone who can appreciate just what a beacon of light does. You want to be appreciated, as you feel you've slipped into some sort of invisible space where no one sees you anymore. Well, today wakes that scene up and puts you right in the spotlight, for love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you are such a heady type of person, you'll find that the energy coming off of the transit Moon opposition Jupiter to be particularly effective for you, when it comes to love and attraction.

Jupiter vibes make everything seem both possible, and larger than life. In this way, you, Scorpio, will be able to parlay your charm into something that pleases someone else so much that they won't be able to resist you.

Luck, for you, means finding a loyal partner to spend your life with, and while you might already have this person, you will notice a change in how they react to you today.

And, you will like it very, very much. Luck is on your side today because you've worked so hard to be 'a good person', and because the transits just happen to work brilliantly with your sign of the Zodiac. When effort meets grace, all one can have is success.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.