How Loyal You Really Are In Relationships, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Are you loyal to your core?

Loyalty is a quality that not everyone has. You can be loyal to a person, group, country, or cause. But sometimes we suffer from misplaced loyalty, like being a loyal customer to a store with dishonest practices and/or very high prices.

How many times have you seen a movie where the bad guy has a loyal henchman? You want to scream at them, "Why are you being so loyal to that guy? Don't you know you're going to die if you remain loyal to him?"

But when it comes to astrology, is one zodiac sign more likely to be loyal or faithful than another? It's not a good idea to make your friendship decisions based on what astrology says, but being aware of these traits isn't a bad idea.

Who are the most loyal zodiac signs?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sadly, Aries is known as the least loyal of all the zodiac signs.

Aries are always looking for new adventures, new challenges, and sometimes this means a new partner. They're charismatic, innovative, friendly, and selfish.

Their needs absolutely come first, and the person they're most devoted to is themselves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Everyone knows that Taureans are stubborn, but this can be a good thing.

They won't give up on a relationship, even when their friends and families suggest that they do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are great at a party because they love to talk and are engaging.

Unfortunately, while Geminis can be charming, they can also be flaky and unfaithful. Since there are two sides to their personality, they can be completely loyal and trustworthy one minute, and telling secrets the next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you want a loyal friend or significant other, Cancer is a great choice.

They're intuitive and insightful, and take their time with their feelings, so when they commit, they do so 100 percent. Understandably, they don't handle betrayal well, so if you're involved with them, try to match their level of loyalty.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are very generous, loving, and creative people.

They're loyal when it suits them, but since they can be very self-centered, they would never blindly follow anybody. They're leaders, not followers.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos take almost everything (including themselves) very seriously.

They're typically grounded and loyal, unless they think their significant other isn't giving them the right kind of positive attention. If this happens, they will turn their hypercritical focus on their partner and start to actively look for someone new.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

In some ways, Libras are one of the more loyal zodiac signs, at least as far as their friends go.

They will stand by the side of their friend through thick or thin. Once you have a Libra friend, you have them for life.

However, Libras have some impulse control issues, and may act on them. Libras have been known to cheat on their partners, but the fact that they hate conflict and confrontation usually keeps them in line.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are ruled by passion and can be loyal sometimes but big cheaters other times.

They can be possessive and jealous, and demand loyalty from others. But it depends on how they're feeling at the time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians can be hopelessly in love and fully committed one minute, and losing interest and focusing on someone new the next.

They go from one extreme to another, and aren't considered the most faithful or loyal of the zodiac signs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are extremely loyal!

If there's a problem that threatens to shake their resolve, they will work on it until everything is fixed — and that includes relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are great humanitarians and love to take up a cause.

They're very loyal while they're in that moment, but can get distracted easily and latch on to something new.

They hate liars and cheaters, and they don't set out to do anything unethical; they just get caught up in the moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces have a vivid imagination and are deeply emotional.

They can be a devoted lover and friend, or they can have a whole bunch of people that they're sleeping with. Pisces are loyal and faithful when they're not lost in their own creativity.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.