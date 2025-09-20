The New Beginning Your Zodiac Sign Is Destined To Experience After The Solar Eclipse On September 21

Each zodiac sign is destined to experience a new beginning in a specific area of life after the partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, which takes place on a point of great instability and potential. It is the last degree of Virgo, and thus, this eclipse draws in the first degree of Libra. Last degrees of signs (which we refer to as anaretic degrees) are sites of massive flux. Mutable anaretic degrees are especially volatile. Change is the nature of Mutability, and anaretic degrees provide a certain flavor.

The next sign is knocking on the door, and it introduces a whole season along with it. We send out the meticulous and diligent energy of Virgo as we give more attention to the beauty, harmony, and justice of Libra. Virgo nervousness can sometimes make the handoff a little tricky. Still, Libra’s grace will smooth over such fidgeting with decorum and politesse. This eclipse will hit the various signs in complex ways.

Aries

Rams, especially March-borns, will see this new beginning manifest most in their day-to-day routines but also in their significant relationships. This eclipse energy takes place right on the cusp of the House of Marriage, and all Rams should feel a spike of attention on their partners. There will also be continued focus from the lunar eclipse and its service in the workplace.

Taurus

Taurus, this eclipse season energy is affecting one of the more diametrically opposed house cusps: the House of Fun and Games vs the House of Work and Health. Yet, this solar eclipse will draw Bulls’ attention toward just how important it is to have both play and work in one’s life, if for no other reason than to provide a contrast. You're experiencing a new beginning in your work-life balance as you come to understand that good play feeds good work and health, and vice versa.

Gemini

Gemini is destined to experience a new beginning at home after the solar eclipse on September 21. Gemini parents will gain some insights into how home life creates an impact on their children’s mindset and creativity. Those without children will gain clarity about the home life’s effects on all things fun and pleasurable. Home and early life experiences might also prove to have some insights into Gemini’s leadership abilities, and whether they embrace it or shirk from it.

Cancer

Cancer is destined to experience a new beginning in their family life after this month's New Moon solar eclipse. Cancers with siblings may have a new understanding of early life influence on these relations with this eclipse. Other Crab folks will see some attention to how their home and family life fits in with the ebb and flow of neighborly existence. The interrelatedness of the family members and individual neighbors will get a lot of focus over the next several months.

Leo

Leo, the last degree of Virgo falls in your House of Money, Feline Friends, opening onto the House of Education and Neighbors. One possibility is to enroll in coursework to improve your financial situation. But you might also want to discern how you can communicate to others about how they can improve their finances. Watch your natural inclinations to see which way the pendulum swings.

Virgo

Virgo, the solar eclipse on September 21 in your sign marks a new beginning in the way you see yourself. Last-degree eclipses in Virgo signal tidying up things for the next cycle. In fact, this eclipse is likely to put a focus on how you pass work on to the next person generally, as well as how your self-worth is tied in with making commitments to your own Self.

Libra

This eclipse is likely to back up onto your awareness, Libra. This is because it starts in the mysterious realm of the House of the Unconscious and Self-Undoing. Pay attention to intuitive signals about how you present yourself to others, and act on those to the best of your ability — especially where first impressions are concerned to experience a new beginning in your relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Virgo eclipse on September 21 emphasizes the connection between your future visions and unconscious impulses that might be driving some of your ideas. This eclipse can put an uncomfortable focus on any hidden agendas you might have for certain future goals. It can also point to the need to hear friends’ insights into your deeper spirituality.

Sagittarius

Are you getting what you believe you deserve from your career, Archer Friends? You're about to experience a new beginning in your professional life. Those of you who have been receiving more than your fair share might start to see things dwindle, but for those for whom it is the reverse, this might inspire you to fight for what is your just desserts. Also, pay more attention to your own future visions and how your career ties in with that.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the solar eclipse on September 21 is your chance for a new beginning in your career. The focus will be on the spiritual underpinnings of your career path, and this might prove a little vexing. If one’s true purpose aligns with career goals, that’s one thing. But this eclipse will also spotlight the ways your career might be drifting away from your soul purpose. Should this be the case, take it slow and seek avenues for course correction.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you're destined to experience a new beginning in your relationships after this eclipse. Deeper exploration of self and others leads to appreciation of the unknown. Several possibilities can happen, but the middling ones will be about understanding the special mystery of your beloveds and how they are indeed gifts to your own existence. This solar eclipse will likely spotlight relationships with people who are somehow "other" to you.

Pisces

Pisces, this solar eclipse marks a new beginning in connection for you. As with the lunar eclipse, there is a focus on relationships, but it’s going to draw in some more primal themes relating to the emotional connections with significant people. There will likely be outward concerns as well as relationship dilemmas that will need addressing.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.