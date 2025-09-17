2 Zodiac Signs Get The News They’ve Been Waiting For By September 21, 2025

We're in the midst of a powerful eclipse portal during which two zodiac signs get the news they've been waiting for by September 21, 2025. Eclipse portals are the time between two eclipses, the first of which was on September 7, 2025. The next occurs on September 21, marking the start of a new beginning for each astrological sign.

However, before then, we experience a powerful energetic boost from Mercury in Libra aligning in harmony with Uranus in Gemini on September 18, which astrologer Helena Hathor explained brings the news two zodiac signs have been waiting for. This is the perfect time to make your dreams come true, Hathor said, as what happens for these zodiac signs now is "the thing that sets everything into motion."

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you receive important news you've been waiting for at work by September 21. According to Hathor, this news makes it clear that a specific business partnership with others is about to change. The news you receive now is proof that “They are agreeing to whatever you’ve got to say," Hathor said, bringing surprising opportunities concerning shared resources.

Advertisement

This is a good time to look at your career from a fresh angle. You might suddenly realize there’s a smarter way to handle something, and others are happy to go along with your vision. Networking is everything right now, so don’t brush off a casual chat in the office kitchen or that random DM on LinkedIn. The news you receive now may seem insignificant at first, but is exactly the stepping stone you need to get to where you want to go.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you can use a bit of excitement in your relationships, so you'll be happy to hear you're about to receive some news you've been waiting for that will turn things around for the better. As Hathor explained, Venus, the planet of love, is entering your sign on September 19, making you more magnetic than ever. Venus loves being in Virgo, Hathor said, which causes you to become the most nurturing version of yourself. From fixing problems in your life to showing up as a really great partner, these characteristics will serve you well in both your business partnerships and your love life.

To make the most of this powerful time, you need to put yourself out there, Virgo. So used to routine and consistency, it might be uncomfortable to suddenly network or make new friendships. Since you're a pretty private person, suddenly becoming social and nurturing might feel a bit unnerving. Even so, if you truly want to have a better 2025, then embracing that side of yourself and testing your limits is a must before we reach the end of eclipse season.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.