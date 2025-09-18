4 Zodiac Signs Feel A Deep Sense Of Purpose Beginning On September 19, 2025

We welcome romance, passion, and new beginnings as Venus enters Virgo on September 19, 2025, helping four zodiac signs feel a deep sense of purpose. These signs will have opportunities to meet new people, start new initiatives, and connect with themselves. These signs are being tested by the universe during this eclipse period, and Venus in this detail-oriented sign will provide them with essential study notes.

Venus in Libra brings a sense of equilibrium since Saturn, the planet of discipline, will be opposing it, teaching us ongoing lessons and guiding us on what we must do in order to continue to evolve. During this eclipse season, Venus can serve as a light in the dark, unveiling to us that even through the challenges, we will still find a source of power within us. We are also discovering that in order to love, we need to be vulnerable to the people we care about, giving these zodiac signs a renewed sense of purpose over the next few weeks.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Having Venus in your sign during eclipse season will feel mystical, Virgo, giving you a deep sense of purpose. While you may be more preoccupied with achieving success now that Saturn is back to opposing your sign, Venus adds support and balance. Your inner critic is silenced during this period because you will be forced to see your gifts and talents.

Venus in your sign helps you develop better relationships and connections. Your wit will shine through, and others will see you in a new light. There is playful, romantic, and flirty energy connected to this transit, enabling you to step out of your comfort zone and socialize.

Venus can feel like a saving grace, a perfect period to value and appreciate the world around you. Expect to have a desire to travel and learn new things, especially from the people you meet. Venus has you feeling more appreciative of art, culture, and history, making this a potent learning era that will allow you to craft the path you want to take now that Saturn is back to steer you in a new direction.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Eclipse season is preparing you for your next phase, Sagittarius, and Venus in Virgo is giving you a deep sense of purpose that activates your potential. It can be a liberating experience with Venus focusing on how you excel in the public sector. All eyes are on you at this time, and this could give you an edge if you want to stand out. Your confidence is fortified, and you have a stronger sense of direction.

Getting work done feels much more fulfilling since you are likely to receive plenty of praise for your efforts and dedication. It's encouraging and rewarding when others also provide you with the support that you’ve given them, and there is much more reciprocity during this time as you benefit from your positive actions towards others.

Your warmth and kindness could allow you to win more new friends, and your existing friends will love you even more. Welcome this era with your signature optimism, since it can help you feel more connected with your journey.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, there will be a light shining in your relationship sector once Venus enters Virgo, make you feel a deep sense of purpose. Venus can be representative of a promising new beginning in love or your career. If you’re in a relationship, it brings a sense of comfort and hope as the benefic planet in this sign helps you be a more attentive and caring partner.

If there have been conflicts, you’re able to resolve them faster with Venus providing support. Although your communication will be more logical, you will have the patience and compassion needed to focus on repairing your partnerships. Your ego will take a backseat because you will center on your partner during this time. You may experience some codependency, but with Saturn in opposition to your sign, it will be a more helpful and productive energy since you will be mindful of your boundaries and more focused on achieving a compromise.

To those who are single, this is a perfect opportunity to work as a team within your work relationships or friendships. You are learning how to mature, be a better person to others, and be more mindful. And with Saturn already in your sign, people will start treasuring you more and see the value that you hold in their lives.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Venus will bring a lot of comfort and care to your home environment, giving you a renewed sense of purpose at home. With Saturn already at the highest point of your chart, Venus brings a much-needed anchor, allowing you to feel your emotions, learn from past experiences, and take care of yourself or allow others to take care of you. Venus in this part of your chart can be a blessing because it helps you to connect with family and establish stronger bonds with friends.

Venus can also encourage you to embrace your artistic pursuits. You could feel more comfortable exploring new ideas, new insights, and new methods of connecting with your inner creative. For example, if there is a free pottery course, you may be more willing to take it, or if there is a music class at your local library, you might be more inclined to enroll in it. Venus makes you more curious, enabling you to be more appreciative of art and beauty.

Nevertheless, this is a transformative and healing period that will provide you with self-love, the opportunity to bask in love, and to be more receptive to the warmth and protection you receive from the comfort of your home.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.