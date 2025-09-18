3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From September 22 - 28, 2025

From September 22 to 28, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Your financial well-being is closely tied to your sense of self-worth. While it can be easy to focus solely on growing your account balance, it’s crucial to recognize the connection between money and self-worth. Money itself is an energetic currency, and the financial success you attract will only ever be in alignment with how you feel about yourself. If you crave financial independence, then start by reflecting on whether you feel worthy of it.

The energy in the week ahead brings a blend of assertive energy and emotions. This will allow you to see what truly makes you worthy and then make a plan for success. Create time to reflect on your sense of self-worth, and practice affirmations such as "I deserve abundance," or "I am worthy of financial success." This will help shift your energy and way of thinking so that you can manifest opportunities for wealth and success.

1. Virgo

You deserve to have all your needs met, Virgo. Libra season begins on Monday, September 22, as the Sun slips into this dynamic air sign. Libra impacts both your finances and your self-worth. During this period, it’s important to reflect on your ability to create the success you need and also be mindful of where you’re giving your energy away to others. Libra Season is a time to call back your power and address your desires for financial independence.

During Libra season, begin by going over your finances. Review your spending and budget, along with what you feel like you deserve. This isn’t just solely the salary you deserve, but how you are treated by others. If you find yourself shouldering the bulk of the financial weight in your relationships, then this may be a time to rein that back in. It’s not selfish to require others to treat you how you deserve, and it could be the start of a brand-new financial chapter. Opportunities for greater wealth will start to arrive, so long as you believe in your ability to have all your needs met.

2. Libra

Do whatever it takes to achieve success, Libra. Mars begins its time in Scorpio on Monday, September 22, bringing a powerful force of energy to your financial life. Mars in Scorpio will require that you know your worth, and this week, you may have to encounter spaces where you’ve been settling for less. This isn’t the time to talk yourself into a job or business arrangement, thinking you must put up with it. Instead, take a no-holds-bar approach when it comes to your financial success, and do not settle for less in any facet of your life.

Mars is the planet of motivation and action, and in Scorpio, it represents a strong drive for you to achieve the financial success you desire. Yet, this will only be achieved through the actions you take. Mars will remain in Scorpio through November 4, so this is an energy that you will be working with for the next month. This period is about taking action, so starting a new job, business, or financial plan is favored during this time. Prioritize yourself and your financial independence, knowing that whatever you do to achieve it will be worth it.

3. Scorpio

You aren't defined by what you have, Scorpio. While your self-worth affects the financial abundance that you attract into your life, you also must realize that your worthiness isn’t defined by what you have. When you are moving through financially tighter periods, you often feel down on yourself. This may be because you feel limited in what you can do or achieve, but it ends up only making you feel less than, which reinforces any lack that you are experiencing. To achieve the financial success you desire, you must see that you define what you are worth, versus what you have.

On Saturday, September 27, the Moon will move through the fire sign of Sagittarius. Be mindful of tapping into the energy of abundance during this period and consider practicing affirmations. The purpose of this period is to help you learn how to internally validate yourself while increasing your sense of gratitude. In turn, this can help you elevate your energy so that you can finally see the opportunities that are already around you. You are worthy regardless of what your financial status is at this moment. By embodying this feeling, you will start to see how to cultivate the wealth you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.