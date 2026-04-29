The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For May 2026 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for May 2026 is here. The Sun changes signs from Taurus to Gemini on May 21, which gives you nearly three weeks to focus on life's simple pleasures. The Full Moon on May 1 invites you to release secret fears and problems you're holding on to that stop you from feeling true joy. Once the Sun enters Gemini, you can pivot your attention toward relationships. While Gemini doesn't rule partnership, Venus is in this sign, so you find increasing pleasure from conversation and spending time with others.

The collective tarot card for everyone during the month of May is the King of Pentacles. The King is a masculine symbol of strength and authority. Pentacles are about money and financial gains. The advice for May, then, is to work hard toward your financial security, but don't let money get in the way of friendship. Have fun and remember to stay connected to what matters most.

Monthly tarot horoscopes for May 2026 for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Aries: Page of Cups, reversed

This month, two areas of your life are highlighted by the Sun. When it's in Taurus until May 20th, you're focused on money. Then, after the 21st, your attention turns toward friendships.

Because Mercury and Mars are in your sign at the start of May, be careful with unnecessary impulsivity. Aries, the Page of Cups, reversed, asks you to pause impulsive emotional reactions and reflect on what you truly feel versus what you want to feel. The month of May is about checking in with yourself and learning what you desire on a human level.

You will want reassurance and less novelty. You long to feel grounded when you make decisions about your future. Your emotions will guide the way, and some of them help you learn that some situations require no response at all. Choose what supports you this month, which will help you make wise financial choices going forward.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

Happy birthday, Taurus. The Moon at the start of the month invites you to let go of things that no longer fit in with your ideas of love and partnership. You won't necessarily go through a breakup, but your relationships can improve once you decide you'll no longer allow certain energies into your life.

This is great news for you if you work on this during the first few weeks of the month, up to the New Moon in your sign on the 16th, and Mars entering your sign on the 18th. Since you have moved away from an all-work mentality to a bit of play. The Nine of Cups, reversed, is about dissatisfaction, even when you have all you want materially.

During your transitional period, you learned that friendships bring unique complications to your life, and you have to protect your time, peace, and priorities so as not to become engulfed by a busy life that produces results but not pleasure.

Venus enters Cancer on the 19th, your house of community, and it will join Jupiter, the planet of luck. You'll find that there is yet one more area of life to address: a feeling of emptiness that only true love can fulfill.

Jupiter can bring a marriage partner or an engagement, particularly to a caretaker type. You may find that your spiritual desires are boosted, encouraging you to trust a higher power to help you find what you need.

This is the month where you work on self-love and your romantic life. Evaluate what leaves you feeling lonely or lacking; you may need more than friends and a social circle. You'll want to have an intimate connection with someone special.

You can have everything material in the world and be surrounded by friends who appreciate you. However, without someone to share it with or happiness within yourself, a part of you will still feel like something essential is missing.

Plant seeds in the area where you wish to grow. In June, you will address that feeling and work through it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

Gemini, the month of May is about emotional and intellectual strategy. You start the month with Venus in your sign, so you are emotionally intelligent right now. Mercury, your ruler, is in Taurus, where it is exalted.

If you have any complicated problems to solve, the clarity you need is there to help you. You have one more hurdle to climb before you see all the benefits of the life lessons you've learned since January, while Jupiter is in Cancer. That hurdle involves your ego and perhaps, money.

You don't want to tell all your plans to people who could sabotage your efforts during the first week of the month because of the Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st. Instead, let things happen organically. You'll naturally discover who your friends are and who to keep as an acquaintance. So act discreetly and focus on what you do and how it affects you.

Around May 14, you may feel overlooked by others due to Mercury cazimi the Sun. Stay the course. Around May 28, you'll reenter the spotlight. Be discerning now that you know what, and exercise wisdom.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords insinuates high intellectual prowess on your part, and you enjoy exploring what you think and feel about your life since last year. With Jupiter in your sign for its last complete month, you are eager to grow and expand your dreams.

But first, you have to know what you want to do during your downtime. The month of May is about setting boundaries, resting, and being firm about your space. There's a reason why your symbol is a crab, Cancer. You have a thick outer skin that hurts when people are rough with you, yet you hide inside that shell so the world doesn't know what you feel. That comes to an end (if you work on it) before the end of May.

May 1 is a big day. Around the Full Scorpio Moon, you decide you want to create a life you feel good about. You make assessments of what's going on in your life. You learn that it's better to be friendless or to have fewer people around than individuals who are toxic and create drama when there doesn't need to be any.

This air of high confidence helps attract new lessons around May 16, coinciding with the New Moon in Taurus. It's a good time to fill your free time with hobbies, classes and activities that involve being around eclectic, artsy people.

You may also experience some confusion about what to do next around May 21. This is where you learn to branch out and try things that are utterly foreign to you. You may make travel plans or go on a solo adventure after the Sun enters Gemini.

This may be a more complicated than average month on an emotional scale, but it will help you feel safer and more secure in the world that matters most to you — your inner one.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Leo: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, your May tarot card, the Knight of Pentacles, is about patience and progress. Your diligence gets rewarded this month. Progress can feel slow, especially if you have a specific timeline in place. But you're laying the foundation for your dreams, and you want it built on solid ground, even if that means working harder.

The Sun, which is the planet that rules your sign, emphasizes career and learning all month. Pick one area of your life to focus on, but don't be afraid to have many interests and test each out. Being disciplined pays off, but progress won't be easy, so you need to know when to be flexible.

Patience can test your resolve, and there will be times when you want to quit. It's a good idea to have reminders to help you stay true to yourself when your patience is tested.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Virgo: The Tower, reversed

The reversed Tower is about slow realizations and quiet course corrections, rather than feeling like things are out of sorts. In May, you prevent breakdowns before they happen rather than respond to situations that spiral out of control.

Mercury spends the first two weeks in Taurus, your sector of career, so it's a great time for travel. When it moves into Gemini, you can begin negotiations, conversations with coworkers or create a plan for your future.

You regain control of your time, Virgo, and during the Mercury cazimi mid-month, a clear mental breakthrough manifests. You see what needs to change and what needs structure. Listening to your heart and others saves you a lot of energy this month.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

May's card is the Emperor, which is about discipline and authority. You have to take on greater responsibilities, Libra, and you'll desire to control your environment.

Because Venus starts the month in Gemini, your sector of travel, you will be busy going places and not have time to get things done at home. After the 19th, when your ruler enters Cancer, your desire for security grows, especially with work, and you'll experience moodiness if you don't have what you want professionally.

The best thing to do at the start of May is to set financial boundaries for yourself. Make a note of what you'll spend or say no to so your life feels economically in order. To avoid complacency or a lack of motivation while Jupiter is in Cancer, develop your leadership skills and recognize complications and opportunities for personal growth.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign on May 1, Scorpio, allowing you to release old parts of yourself that are no longer needed and have been outgrown. The Page of Pentacles, reversed, is about mishandling of time caused by procrastination. It's time to reassess your plans and start to build the life you want to live.

This month, you'll feel ready to overcome a challenge in your life that creates anxiety, thanks to Mars conjunct Chiron in Aries. Mars in Aries fuels your desire to self-improve, and since Mercury will enter your house of learning after the 17th, you're prepared to put into action any suggestions that make sense for your financial future.

Do a mini financial assessment this month, ranging from spending to saving habits. Refine your goals and accept feedback from others.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor, reversed

Sagittarius, your ruling planet, Jupiter is entering critical degrees in Cancer, which means you experience changes when it comes to resources and how they are shared with others. The Emperor, reversed, highlights control issues that lead to rigid thinking and seeks ways to bring balance and collaboration.

With the Full Moon in Scorpio happening on the 1st in your hidden enemies sector, think about what you have ignored to your detriment. You discover things to work on that bring balance and healing.

May invites you to reassess what you can control and what you can delegate to others. Rules that feel overly restrictive reveal themselves and are open to change. You see what no longer serves your intended purpose, and navigate adjustments with clarity.

By mid-May, you discover ways to reset your mindset and see how results increase through agility. Power comes from adaptability and flexible thinking. As you learn to let go, you regain effective, productive power over your life.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, this is the month when you learn to embrace a healthier lifestyle. When Mercury enters Gemini after the 16th, you look forward to better choices directly impacting your health in positive ways.

May's tarot card, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is about self-control, particularly when it comes to communication. Slow down and think before speaking, Capricorn. Be careful about what you say because it's much harder to rebuild trust or emotional safety after speaking in anger or carelessly.

Venus enters Cancer, your house of partnership, providing you with a chance to deepen your relationships. Aim to be constructive when giving feedback this month. Your tarot card symbolizes deliberate thinking, and when you are thoughtful and attuned to others' needs in communication, it strengthens your relationships and builds trust.

By the end of the month, when Venus in Cancer squares your ruling planet, Saturn in Aries, you desire greater maturity and personal growth. You'll realize how beneficial silence and quiet reflection are in improving your relationships and enhancing this skill during Saturn retrograde, beginning in July.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monthly tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You're ruled by both Saturn and Uranus. Two planets connect with Uranus in May: Mercury and then the Sun. This teaches you a new way of viewing the world and gives you reason to reflect on your values.

The Nine of Pentacles, when reversed, focuses on self-worth, dependence, and the uneasy feeling that you're behind. Once the Sun enters Gemini on the 21st, you want to rediscover joy and find it best through hobbies and play. In May, start choosing new routines that support growth and self-improvement. This endeavor doesn't have to be rigid or boring; in fact, you can have a lot of fun while trying things that make you feel like a kid again.

Learn new tools for problem-solving around money problems, time restrictions, and personal matters. You develop an improved mindset that helps you focus on confidence-building activities rather than on what's happening around you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

Pisces, there are no planets in your sign all month, except when the Moon arrives on the 10th to the 11th. You get a burst of energy when this happens, Pisces. You feel more like yourself and want to do things your own way.

When the Moon connects with the North Node, then with the Fate of Fortune, a sudden event sparks a realization. You are ready to take yourself seriously and leap into action. The Ace of Wands is about fast-paced, quick energy with a need for a do-over. This newfound creativity shows up in romance or a passion project.

Waiting for the perfect moment feels less relevant to you this month. You gain confidence from the sheer power of your emotion, and your desire to enjoy life to the fullest is enough to create momentum.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.