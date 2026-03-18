If Any Of These Zodiac Signs Actually Tells You How They Feel, You’re More Trustworthy Than Most

Certain zodiac signs are known for hiding their emotions, so if any of these zodiac signs actually tells you how they feel, it's a good sign that you're more trustworthy than most.

Some people are open books, willing to say how they’re feeling all the time, whether they're asked or not. Others just aren’t comfortable being honest about their emotions, sometimes even with people they've known their whole lives. If one of these astrological signs opens up to you, they see something in you that most others don't have. Consider yourself special, because having one of these signs tell you how they really feel is a rare occurrence.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It's no secret how uncomfortable emotions tend to make Aquarius feel. They don't like to deal with anyone's feelings, especially their own. If you want to know what an Aquarius is feeling, it's usually best not to expect them to tell you verbally, because they'll probably just dodge the issue.

Advertisement

That's why, "if an Aquarius shares their feelings with you," an Aquarius woman named Sarah explained in a video, it's a "privilege," and you should consider yourself a very trustworthy person. But most of all, don't disregard or overlook what they tell you. Because if you do, you're never going to have a heart-to-heart talk about your feelings with them again if they have anything to say about it.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus will open up if they feel they can trust the other person, but it's not easy to gain their trust. They'd rather keep their emotions to themselves until they can practically be guaranteed that no one will use their feelings against them in some way.

Now, they're there for somebody else if they want to express their feelings. In fact, Taurus are generous that way. But unless something makes them extremely upset, they will keep playing it cool. So if a Taurus actually tells you how they feel, just know they trust you a lot.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgos prefer to keep their emotions to themselves unless it's absolutely necessary. If they can come up with a solution, any solution, rather than share their feelings, Virgo is content. They'd rather work out their feelings themselves on their own time than take the chance of telling someone what they're feeling and have that person not understand.

Virgos do want to be heard. They just don't believe that anyone other than themselves will be able to help or fully understand them. However, if a Virgo does tell you how they feel, it means they view you as being more trustworthy than most.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorns tend to believe that being emotional gets in the way of work. Since Capricorns are pretty much always on the job, even when they're not, they rarely have the opportunity to talk about their feelings.

Capricorn would be the first to tell you they aren't robots and do actually have a heart. But there is a time and a place for sharing emotions, and for Capricorn, that's usually not right now. So when a Capricorn does tell you how they feel, it means they see you as being very trustworthy.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

People tend to mislabel Libra as being emotionless or unfeeling, but they feel all their emotions. Libras just don't want to cause a scene or make someone else feel bad if they can help it, which makes them "detached and connected" to others at the same time, astrologer Bri Scarborough explained in a video.

Libras tend to bottle up their feelings for an extended period of time, preferring to keep the peace. So if a Libra tells you what they're genuinely feeling, it means they trust you with their whole heart.

Advertisement

6. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpios are passionate and have a lot of feelings. However, they don't like to lose control of any situation. Scorpios need to feel safe if they're going to express how they're feeling, which means you're very trustworthy if you get to hear a Scorpio's innermost thoughts.

Scorpios try to keep their cool in public and then have their intense feelings in the privacy of their own home. No one is saying that Scorpios are emotionless — they're the opposite of that. They just want to be in control of their own emotional narrative.

Advertisement

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.