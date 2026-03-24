4 Zodiac Signs With A Rare Type Of Intelligence Most Others Never Fully Develop, According To Astrology

Some zodiac signs are simply born with a rare type of intelligence that most others never fully develop. They have street smarts so sophisticated that it's nearly impossible to ever take advantage of or fool them.

Street smarts is the knowledge and intelligence learned outside of school, rather than from books. While both are valuable in their own sense, many times street smarts can be more useful than solving problems within the confines of a book. Instead, these astrological signs take it upon themselves to get out into the world and dive in with both feet. Street smarts is the difference between assuming the outcome of a situation and going out to experience it first-hand.

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Street smarts can come in many forms, which means that no two zodiac signs are exactly the same in how they approach being street-smart. For example, your street smarts can come from being good at reading people. Others may have strong common sense or a sharp intuition. Because there are so many different ways that street smarts can manifest, no two street-smart astrological signs are alike, though one thing is for sure: it's a good idea to have them in your life.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you have strong practical intelligence, which makes you incredibly street smart. You almost always never do anything without thinking through the possibilities first. You might be an emotionally-driven person in some respects, but you tend to use your head over your heart in most matters.

You've got a lot of common sense and are usually the street-smart friend who keeps the rest of the squad in check when they need a leader. You know that things are not always what they seem, so rather than doing things blindly, you have the know-how to keep everyone safe and sound. People look up to you because you're the one they can trust the most.

2. Leo

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Leo, you are a natural-born leader, the one who keeps all the other little ducklings in line. This is where your street smarts come from. You know how to deal with and get along with almost every person you meet in life, no matter what situation you're in.

Sure, you might not get along with everyone you meet, but you certainly know how to be polite and friendly enough to get out of a pickle. You can be warm and inviting to some and assertive and bold to others, but however you do it, if you're ever in a bad situation, all you need to do is utilize your charm and personable nature.

3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you are one of the most resourceful zodiac signs there is. You know how to use your brain and imagination to look at things differently, which makes you more street-smart than most. Sometimes, when others feel stuck or helpless, you know that all you need to do is look at something differently to find an answer.

You're also incredibly brave. Anyone who knows you even a little bit knows not to mess with you. You're the kind of person to have some very effective self-defense techniques up your sleeve. You know, just in case.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, your street smarts come from your wise, intuitive personality. You're always willing to help as many people as possible, but you also know that it pays to be smart. Whether you're in a new, unfamiliar situation or a situation you've been in many times, you always listen to your gut.

You know that not everyone is who they say they are. As soon as you get a bad feeling about someone or something, you're out of there. You use your intuition to read people and know exactly what's going on under the surface. You have fine-tuned internal lie detection, and your wise-beyond-years personality keeps you levelheaded and street smart.

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