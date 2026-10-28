Your Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 29: An Absolutely Beautiful Day For Romance

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 29, 2026. The Gemini Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo on Thursday, finally bringing in a lighter side of love.

Today really can reignite your confidence and remind you that your relationship should make you feel good. It's time for you take up more space and bask in the attention this brings. Save the healing for another day, and embrace the happiness you so deserve.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 29, 2026:

Aries

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Focus on the connection you want to last, Aries. The lighthearted energy on Thursday helps you reconnect with a love interest and remember why you were attracted to them in the first place.

While all of the opportunities for healing and growth are still there, October 29 reminds you why it’s worth it to go through this process. Leave the heavy stuff for another day and embrace the lighter side of love and life with your partner.

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Taurus

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You have always deserved peace, Taurus. But to achieve that, you also have to create it and choose it every day. On October 29, that is easier than ever.

Thursday's energy helps you start thinking positively and focus on all the things that are going well in your life. The bad will always be there, but right now, it does not deserve your attention.

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Gemini

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Stay open, Gemini. On October 29, an offer or invitation is coming your way from an unexpected source.

This person has been admiring you for some time and is finally ready to tell you how they feel. You may not be sure about your own feelings, but there is definite interest and intrigue. Rather than trying to figure out what it all means on Thursday, let yourself enjoy whatever arrives.

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Cancer

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You’re allowed to break free from tradition, Cancer. Thursday brings an opportunity to follow your intuition or guidance from the universe. This will open up a whole new way of life for you.

As a water sign, you've always had a deep sense of intuition, but sometimes you try to rationalize it or discount it. On October 29, allow it to guide you toward a love connection. Don't be afraid to let go of your traditional perspectives in the process.

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Leo

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Do something nice for others, dear Leo. It shouldn’t be too hard to express how you’re feeling during Thursday's love horoscope, as Jupiter in Leo is helping you be more confident.

While this is great for your romantic life, it also helps improve your friendships. Don’t worry about going overboard or doing too much. Just let your feelings lead you. Giving is also the best way to receive.

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Virgo

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Pay attention to your divinely given ideas, Virgo. The universe is trying to speak to you on Thursday and guide you in your romantic life. But you must be willing to follow your passions. What lights you up is never random.

By creating your life based on what feels right in your soul, you put yourself in the position to meet your true love. The divine is always working behind the scenes to push you toward what and who is meant for you.

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Libra

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Let your life change in beautiful ways, Libra. On Thursday, you are dreaming of far-off horizons and incredible adventures. While you may be prone to putting off those dreams, someone in your life won’t let you.

This may be a romantic partner or perhaps a friend. Either way, they are inspiring and motivating you in all the right ways. It's time to take action on your dreams and the beautiful changes they will bring.

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Scorpio

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Don’t be afraid to live outside the box, Scorpio. You have never been meant to live a life that looks like everyone else's. But to truly see what you’re capable of and what is meant for you, you must let yourself break free.

Thursday brings about an opportunity to choose a new path or relationship in your life. This brings you closer to your fate and helps you know that you are where you’re meant to be, even if it’s not what you originally planned for.

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Sagittarius

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October 29 brings you a romantic new beginning, Sagittarius. You may be in love with someone in particular or just with life in general. Either way, this newfound habit of romanticizing everything around you is actually bringing luck and new opportunities your way.

Let yourself break free from your routines on Thursday and do something surprising. Whether you just see where the day leads or book a special trip, you are on the path to an entirely new life.

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Capricorn

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Someone in your life genuinely wants the best for you, Capricorn. However, you may not be letting yourself see that. Your own inner wounds can make receiving challenging, but you deserve to feel fulfilled.

On Thursday, try to be present in the moment and notice the efforts of someone close to you. Practice gratitude for all you have, instead of focusing on what it feels like you don’t.

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Aquarius

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Love is in the air, Aquarius. You're thinking about your forever and what you want it to look like. But you may not be letting that special person in on your thoughts. While you are surrounded by energy that inspires your truth, Thursday is simply about the actions you take.

Live from your heart and do something that surprises you. Remember, you don’t need to always think things through. Simply do what feels right to your soul.

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Pisces

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Learn to be present, Pisces. You may be afraid of becoming complacent or stuck in your life. Don't focus on this fear on Thursday. Instead, make an effort to be present, especially in your relationships and home.

You don’t always need to be working on something or looking for ways to make life better for yourself and those you care about. October 29 gives you the chance to just live your life and enjoy it. Let yourself feel proud of how far you’ve come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.