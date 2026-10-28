People Who Are Weirdly Good At Life Usually Have 6 Habits That Are So Rare Nowadays

Have you ever noticed how some people just move through life with an air of confidence? While the rest of us feel overwhelmed or stuck, they seem to handle life’s ups and downs with ease. It’s not magic. People who have a strange way of managing to be incredibly successful usually have developed several rare habits they wouldn't necessarily expect to be so beneficial, but really are.

6 rare habits that people who are weirdly good at life tend to have:

1. They’re always curious

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People who are good at life are learning something new every day. When a question pops into their head or they read something online, they go out of their way to understand it to the best of their ability.

People who are curious are able to create stronger relationships because they take the time to dig deep and really understand where others are coming from. Being curious is more than just being interested in something they’re unfamiliar with. It causes people to engage and try to understand something or someone on a deeper level.

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2. They aren’t afraid to be uncomfortable

It’s hard to sit in discomfort. Most people try to escape it as soon as they can. However, people who aren’t afraid of being uncomfortable handle life remarkably well because they see it as an opportunity for growth.

People who are comfortable with being uncomfortable tend to be more driven and willing to learn. They understand there’s a reason for their discomfort and try to understand why a topic or idea is making them feel that way. By sitting in this feeling, they become more motivated to understand ideas that may make them uneasy.

3. They prioritize the basics

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When our schedules get chaotic, taking care of ourselves is usually the first thing we put to the side. People who excel at life make sure to prioritize their own needs and take care of their bodies.

They make sure to get enough sleep and drink water throughout the day. They make time to eat balanced meals and may try to move their body as much as they can. Life can become busy and overwhelming, but they always make sure they’re meeting their body’s basic needs to function properly.

4. They’re organized and stick to a schedule

Having a familiar routine and schedule might sound boring, but it’s a tool used by many successful people. It gives them a sense of control over their life and can help lighten their mental load.

Because they aren’t wondering what to do next or if they’ve forgotten something, life tends to feel less stressful. Their routine ensures they are able to take care of themselves and their responsibilities without becoming overwhelmed, setting them up for a life that runs smoothly.

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5. They’re lifelong learners

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Learning doesn’t have to end when you leave the classroom, and it really shouldn't. People who do well in life are usually lifelong learners who always remain open to learning something new and aren’t afraid to admit when they don’t know something.

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Staying interested in learning pays off. It can help you grow professionally and personally, and it’s great for your well-being. After all, there’s always something new to discover about the world that you couldn't possibly have known without delving further.

6. They’re problem-solvers

People who move easily through life still experience hard times. They may struggle and face several problems, but they know how to address and solve them. To them, problems are just a part of being alive, so they reframe them as opportunities for growth. They think things through and consider all of the possible ways to adjust to their challenges.

Once a problem is fixed, they reflect for the sake of learning how to avoid a similar issue in the future. Sometimes, the problems we face can be the things that change us for the best.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.