Loneliness Comes To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Thursday, October 29

Whatever used to make the four Chinese zodiac signs feel lonely finally comes to an end after October 29, 2026. Thursday is a Full Fire Rat Day, which means there won't be an iota of time for sorrow or woe is me.

It's really hard to be down when you've got so much to do. Rats are super intelligent, so you get this incredible gift of perception. You understand that feeling lonely is more about what you're not doing than what you lack. Fire energy is motivation. So, when your energy drops, moving boosts it back up. This is the perfect combo for these animal signs who kick isolation to the curb.

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1. Ox

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Ox, helping others gets you out of a funk on Thursday. A lucky break arrives in the form of someone asking for your help. It's simple, but it takes you off your schedule. A minor inconvenience for anyone else, yet you still have this desire to do it anyway.

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You listen to the problem and find yourself sucked in. When things are resolved and you hear "thank you," that's all you need. Hard to be lonely when your heart is so full. It's almost as if you did a good deed done for yourself!

2. Horse

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When you spot a friend or stranger going through a tough time on Thursday, you forget all about that loneliness you felt. The hero in you kicks into high gear and you are ready to jump in and do what you can.

On October 29, you pay it forward. You don't really mind the how. You're more concerned with the end result. You start to wonder why you don't do this more often when you're feeling blah. The truth is you probably will.

3. Pig

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On Thursday, you find a way to channel an overwhelming sense of kindness into yourself. Boredom often leads to loneliness. Doing something that makes you happy turns that right around.

At some point on October 29, I think being good to yourself makes you realize that sometimes the reason you feel like you have no one is because you do actually like some time alone. That also means you don't have to do much to change things around other than being much more available.

4. Dragon

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How can someone be as lucky and bold as you are but still feel like a loner? Fire Rat energy is to the rescue on Thursday! Fire energy gives you motivation. Rat energy reminds you that one of the things you love to do is work through tough problems.

Prepare to push yourself a bit because you're not in the habit of doing something outside your usual routine. You have a bunch of things that you've promised yourself you'd try, but never have. Those lingering half-projects actually make you feel kind of sad about your lack of motivation. But on October 29 you can pick one and work through it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.