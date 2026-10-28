Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, October 29

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and so much luck on October 29, 2026. The Moon is still close enough to Uranus to experience a flash of insight.

Unpredictable energy is in the air on Thursday. Honestly, just about anything can happen but since the Moon is in Gemini, words are powerful. Simply say what you want and the universe is very likely to deliver. These astrological signs enjoy a nice surprise-filled day where luck and opportunity meet.

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1. Aries

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Aries, you run into an old friend who's doing pretty well or stumble on something informative they post online. This person isn't one of those information hogs either. They tell you everything you need to know about making some moola. A part of you wonders if they are for real. It's enticing, and you're drawn in.

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You've heard about some of these quick ways to earn money. That's great, because you've been thinking quite a lot about how to change your own financial situation. Their tips may go in one ear and out the other, but the impression definitely lasts.

2. Leo

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Leo, you've gone through quite a major metamorphosis lately. The Moon-Uranus conjunction on October 29 really drives home what you need: good friends from all walks of life. You realize that you've been too limited in the types of people you know and hang out with.

It's great to have your closest friends, but you also need to expand your professional life. Instead of seeing people you find odd as unworthy of your time, you talk a little and learn their backstory. One conversation opens the door to an unexpected opportunity. That's the beauty of Thursday's random acts. They lead to some incredible discoveries.

3. Libra

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You can't really keep the money you have if you don't know how it works. On Thursday, you learn to plug the leak where your wealth keeps escaping. You didn't want it to be that way, but it's definitely made it harder to attract (and keep) any luck that comes your way.

You also hear some advice from a person that is actually unsettling. You didn't realize this one habit you have has been affecting your bottom line. You don't need to be told twice. You quickly hop to it. You are exponentially wealthier than you were at the start of the day. That's a strong start, and now you can build on it.

4. Capricorn

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On Thursday, you're focused on the habits that will make or break your goals. You have been working super hard on refining what creates attraction. Instead of doing things that put you in a bad position, you straighten up and discipline yourself.

Your words focus on manifesting what you want. You won't tell yourself that you're broke and poor. You won't say you can't afford it. You'll say you can and wait for the universe to provide. You think about how good it would be to have it in your life. You imagine it and really feel like you own it. Strangely, things shift in your life, and you somehow reach that end goal. You're a believer now in the power of the mind, Capricorn.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.