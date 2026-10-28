Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Thursday, October 29

The Sun is in Scorpio on Thursday, perfect for reflection and uncovering what you need to know from your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 29, 2026. The Moon is in Gemini, which gives you a double dose of curious energy.

The Seven of Pentacles is today's card. It has a gentle warning against idleness, but it also encourages you to be patient. Don't get so caught up in overthinking or wasting time because you're focused on so many other things. Trust the process.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Consistency is key to your success, Aries. According to the Knight of Pentacles, October 29 isn't about fancy dreams.

Some things look good to onlookers but do nothing for your bottom line. On Thursday, you're interested in creating results. Work isn't always glamorous. But it does pay the bills!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You don't have to keep doing the same thing over and over again because that's how it's always been done. Good signs of change are coming in your day.

You might feel emotionally attached to what you're used to. See what you can do to change how you go about it by just 1%.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

You're curious. You're smart. And you're capable to boot, Gemini. October 29 is the day to put your whole heart into experimenting.

Try something that challenges you to think outside the box. Make time for what you need to do. Nothing worthwhile is easy, so put in the effort.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man

You can wait for the perfect moment and do everything right. Doesn't mean you won't still have to ask yourself what went wrong.

You may not have had the support you thought you'd receive on October 29. Or, Cancer, it might be the system you put into place. On Thursday, check everything. You'll figure it out.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

The Three of Wands usually comes up when someone is unhappy. You might have outgrown a situation or relationship. You might be holding yourself back and ready to try and level up. You might be doing too much.

The point is that when you feel that sense of disappointment or boredom on Thursday, Leo, don't brush it off as if it's just a phase. It could be your subconscious mind trying to tell you something.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Pentacles

Chill, Virgo. Don't be so hard on yourself just because you haven't conquered an entire country by noon. Work at your own pace on October 29.

A little deviation from the schedule is normal. It happens to even the best of them. The point is that you're moving and getting things done. You deserve some credit for that!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands, reversed

You can plan and put things in place and do all sorts of projects and still not feel like you're quite ready.

According to the reversed Two of Wands, it's important to ask yourself just how much do you need to do before you feel like you're where you want to be. October 29 just might be the right day for you to go forward, Libra.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles

It's your responsibility to manage your time, Scorpio. Some circumstances can create havoc.

On October 29, the King of Pentacles tells me there's some sort of complicated distraction in your day. Ultimately it's you who gets to decide how to handle them. Seize it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups, reversed

Life can sometimes be so interesting that when you're really imagining what you could do with your time, you stop seeing what's real in front of your eyes.

Sagittarius, your message from the reversed Seven of Cups is to always reach for the stars. But don't do it at the expense of the moment. Stay grounded.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hierophant

Ask for help, Capricorn. I repeat. It's OK to ask for help from others. You have a lot of pride, and honestly it can get in the way of your growth.

If there's even a teeny bit of you that feels like it's over your head, invite someone to help you out. Hey, they may be wishing you would already. So, c'mon.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Wow, Aquarius. You have this really cool knack for seeing the potential in others. But what if you could also envision stuff being repurposed?

An old, worn-out, and tired item that you typically think is trash could actually be something useful (or valuable). Pay attention to the little things that you often overlook. Ya never know!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups

Ack. Beware of boredom on October 29. You might feel slightly less excited about certain things you have to do on Thursday.

The problem is that you could have an incredible chance to try something, but disinterest makes you overlook it. Don't let that happen, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.