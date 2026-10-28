Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, October 29

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on October 29, 2026. As the year starts to wrap itself up, we want to get things in order.

It may only be October, but that vibe is already on. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter on Thursday, these astrological signs start believing in themselves enough to know they can create a better life and future. It's time to take stock of what you've accomplished so far. Adjusting where needed is easier today. You've got this!

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1. Cancer

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Autumn is in full swing and with that comes the sense that an ending is on the horizon. That would be the end of this very radical year, 2026. There are only a few months left and it might feel like time is running out.

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Sure, nothing really changes when January begins. But you want to improve your life, and you want to make it happen before the new year begins. That means you need to get to work.

When the Moon aligns with Jupiter on Thursday, possibilities are all around you. Now, it's up to you to take them in and believe in them as future realities. You can make your life better, right here, right now. Piece of cake!

2. Scorpio

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When the Moon aligns with Jupiter on Thursday, you are committed to changing something about yourself. This is highly personal and is none of anyone else's business. You know yourself well, and you have come to recognize that you need to step up or be left behind.

Really, this is all about making your life better. This far into the year, you know what's working and what definitely isn't. It would be silly to keep up something that is only dragging you down. That means it may be time to ditch some bad habits and limiting beliefs.

Your goal on October 29 is drastic improvement. You simply won't accept anything less. Sure, some pressure comes with that, but that's OK. You need the motivation and the inspiration. All of this will lead to your inevitable success. You can do it!

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3. Aquarius

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Your biggest obstacle is yourself, Aquarius. You're up against the sound of your own voice, saying the same things again and again without really doing anything about it. In other words, you are procrastinating, and if you ever want your life to get better, that needs to stop.

I know, that's easier said than done. But the first step is recognizing the issue. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter on Thursday, you catch yourself in the act. It might jar you to think that you've been doing this for so long that you hardly recognize when it's happening. But now you know, and that lights a fire under you.

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On October 29, you finally take your own words seriously, and you make a real and strict effort to execute some much-needed change. This is huge, but effective. You're on your way to a far better life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.