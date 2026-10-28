5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes This Thursday

A highly active Gemini Moon on October 29, 2026 produces pretty incredible horoscopes for five zodiac signs. Since the Moon speaks to Uranus, it's a wake-up call that things have to change.

Then it's in talks with Saturn, who helps keep things under control and prevents silly mistakes. Neptune adds its two cents so you don't get completely jaded by the push-pull dynamic. Jupiter is also trining this Moon on Thursday making these astrological signs very optimistic about the future. Yay.

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1. Gemini

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You love it when things are busy, but not chaotic. Saturn's pull on the Moon in your sign on Thursday helps you to have a nice pace throughout the day. You set the tone for what you hope to get done. The people you need to help you out are there, and you can confirm it!

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With Jupiter in Leo, the ideas and creativity you need keep coming in full force. You're actually pretty productive, and what you are behind on catches up nicely. You have a nice balance between work and play all day, which will make an excellent brag post on social or a solid journal entry.

2. Pisces

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You're making some important moves in your life this Thursday. Small, steady steps win the race for you, Pisces. The Moon gives you a glimpse into the past. You're ready to change and your comfort zones are changing. Even though things feel unpredictable at home, you feel strangely calm.

You have a strong desire to start something at home that feels like the past, but also reminds you of who you are now. A much-needed conversation with a mentor or parent takes place, and you truly hear the message they have been trying to get across. You commit yourself to one important goal you must complete this week. You take the first step forward today.

3. Taurus

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You find the pot of gold (again) on October 29 when things feel kind of rad financially for you. You might find an object you swore was lost, but it's actually in your wallet or purse. You might discover something you once thought you needed, but really don't.

Taurus, you've built a strong sense of emotional security at home, and you know how to make life more interesting if you need to. What feels like a wacky time for everyone else is actually controlled growth for you. An amazingly good day, albeit busy, indeed.

4. Aquarius

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The kind of love you like is coming your way to you, Aquarius. You have a no-strings-attached kind of day going on this Thursday. The Moon is busy, but it's giving commitment vibes without controlling how you live your life.

That's perfect if you want to go out with friends without turning dinner into a long evening. That friend who typically calls and wants to get together (but talks too much) has things to do, too. Amazingly, on October 29, things that usually inconvenience you work out in your favor.

5. Sagittarius

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Gemini Moon makes you swoon, Sagittarius. This is the peak lovers' call of the month for your sign. On October 29, you get the commitment you want on your terms. No one will try to push you into a corner today! There's just enough desire to go out and have fun.

You might even feel like painting the town red with some dancing and dressing up. You're definitely not irresponsible. Saturn keeps things in check, so your head stays on right, no matter how romantic things feel. Both feet stay on the ground, and that is honestly how you like it. Woot!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.