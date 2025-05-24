The love horoscopes are here for Sunday, May 25. Each zodiac sign can embrace new possibilities in romance as Mercury shifts into Gemini. Gemini is a sign of duality, and so in this case, you can either use your communication skills to gain clarity and make progress in your romantic life, or you can deceive yourself or others. Choose wisely as paying attention to how you communicate within your relationship is crucial.

Mercury will move through Gemini from May 25 to June 8, helping you move forward in your romantic life and fulfilling your fate. Jupiter will leave Gemini after first moving into it last year. Jupiter represents luck, abundance, and destiny, so you can trust yourself to seize opportunities and make some good love decisions. Be mindful that you stay honest and are receptive to any truth. However, let yourself take action during this period, as it may help to change your life forever.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sunday's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 25, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, speak only what is of benefit. Mercury in Gemini will be felt especially strongly for you as Gemini rules your house of communication.

This energy can be beneficial in communicating your interest and desires in your romantic life, yet it can also have you talking up a storm.

Are you oversharing or leaving room for your partner to talk? You want to use this time to express yourself and your feelings; what you say truly represents your authentic self.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, be honest about your feelings, beautiful. Mercury in Gemini will affect your house of worth, value and material wealth. While this energy can help you advocate for what you deserve, it may also make you susceptible to love bombing.

If you’ve had challenges in your relationship, don’t be swayed by exotic vacations or pricey gifts.

It’s not about what someone does not to lose you that matters most, but how they show up when they feel secure in a relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, be your whole and radiant self. Mercury will move into your sign of Gemini, allowing you to embrace authenticity in your romantic life.

This energy can help you honor yourself, your desires, and your truth in a way that you haven’t yet been able to do this year.

By embracing this period, you can receive clarity on relationship matters as well as see whether someone genuinely loves you for you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, there is always a choice. In those moments where it feels like you are out of options, it’s not because they don’t exist but because you’re hesitant to make a choice.

Choices matter in life, as sometimes sure doors close when one is chosen, but this isn’t necessarily bad. As Mercury moves into Gemini, the ruler of your intuition, you must choose to listen to this part of yourself.

While it may provide an opportunity to redirect your life or walk away from a relationship, in this case, it’s better to make a choice than pretend one doesn’t exist.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the possibilities around you. Mercury in Gemini will activate your social life to new levels, focusing on your personal life.

Leo, while this will impact all areas of your personal life, including friendships, it will also benefit matters of romance.

Mercury in Gemini will have you out enjoying life, which can help you meet that special person. You may also realize that you have feelings for someone you previously considered just a friend.

Regardless of where this phase takes you, consider all the possibilities around you, as it is part of a new beginning.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, focus on what matters most. Mercury in Gemini may have you preoccupied with opportunities in your professional life. However, you don’t want to discount its impact on romantic matters.

Mercury in Gemini will help you see your partner's side within relationship issues.

While this will help develop greater understanding, it may also drift you further from what matters most to you.

Don’t be so agreeable and understanding that you end up in a relationship you’ve settled for instead of chosen.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, set the bar higher. Mercury will join Jupiter in Gemini in your house of luck, expansion and new beginnings, preparing you for a remarkable end to this month.

Jupiter has been trying to release you from where you’ve felt stuck in your romantic life by helping you honor your dreams and the possibility of a healthier love.

As Mercury joins Jupiter, you are encouraged to set the bar higher for what you will accept and to be sure you are not restricting yourself to any comfort zones.

Say yes to new offers, travel, and realize that love can finally find you as you focus on your dreams.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, don’t just dream, but take action. Mercury in Gemini will highlight the themes that Jupiter has brought into your life since last year. Gemini energy rules transformation, change and a spiritual rebirth.

This also tends to shift your romantic life and goals, but it is about not selling yourself short on possible things. During this period, you mustn’t just dream about what you want but take action toward it.

This is your chance to embrace the lessons of your past and let yourself make any necessary changes in your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, speak with love. Mercury in Gemini will highlight themes of dating, romance, and love.

This will be amplified by Jupiter’s last few weeks in this air sign, as it will help you to bring fruition to a connection in your life. Mercury in Gemini isn’t about any break-ups, but moving forward in your romantic life.

Whether you are beginning a new relationship, moving on from an ex, or progressing an existing connection, you are being urged to speak with love.

The words you say matter more than others right now, so be careful with what you share and ensure it is truthful.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, advocate for what you need. Gemini energy governs your house of well-being and boundaries, so you must focus on advocating for yourself as Mercury moves into this air sign.

Mercury in Gemini helps you see matters comprehensively, rather than strictly as black or white, correct, or wrong. During this period, you must focus on how a relationship feels, allowing yourself to take a stand for what you need.

You may be discussing changes to your romantic relationship or needing counseling, yet doing so would lead to a positive outcome.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, embrace your inner muse. Mercury in Gemini will activate creativity, happiness, and romance themes.

Jupiter has been moving through this air sign since last year, helping you to cultivate a joyful and committed relationship, but you could be in store for some surprises.

You may receive an unexpected proposal or encounter a conversation about the future and moving together.

During this period, it’s essential to embrace your inner muse, let yourself choose what resonates with your soul and remain open to taking your connection to a new level.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, focus on what needs to be dealt with. Jupiter has been in Gemini since last year, focusing more on your home.

This may have appeared as renovations, moving in with a new partner, childhood healing or simply being preoccupied with matters related to home.

Whether you live with your partner, friends, children or solo, this is a critical phase in your life as you’ll be making resolutions for the themes you’ve been dealing with all year.

Don’t try to avoid tough conversations or decisions. Instead, focus your energy on what needs to be dealt with. There is a silver lining; work through the issue to find it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.