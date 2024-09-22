Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 23 — Venus Is In Scorpio

Journey into the mysteries of the heart.

Written on Sep 22, 2024

love horoscopes September 23 2024 Chermiti Mohamed from Pexels | Canva Pro
The September 23, 2024 love horoscopes are here and Venus spends its first full day in Scorpio, changing the way each zodiac sign views our romantic relationships. Romantic feelings grow deeper and feel predestined by the stars when Venus is in Scorpio, and you crave someone to love your light and all your shadows. Jealousy and secrets may also be more prone to pop up, but remember that the more you reveal, the more you begin to understand the mysteries of your heart. You’ll also be able to do the same for the one you love.

You should never have to choose between a safe love and one full of desire. The healthy relationship you seek should have both, but you must also understand your heart more deeply to attract or continue building that. Your heart is a vast, deep space whose truth can be affected by wounds or prior life conditioning. If you can begin the journey within to understand all that lies below the surface, you can also bring that newfound awareness to your romantic life. 

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for September 23, 2024:

Aries

aries daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are finally waking up to what you’ve always needed love to be, Aries. This means that while you still crave a healthy love, you also know that you need it to be full of desire and excitement, and you know that there isn’t anyone else for you but that one special person. 

Themes of intimacy will become more important, but this goes far beyond the bedroom as you begin to crave a deeper connection with your partner and, because of that, also begin to understand what the fullest expression of love really means.

Taurus

taurus daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make the choice to prioritize love and your romantic partner, dear Taurus. You can find that sweet balance you seek of depth and healthiness in a connection, but first, you have to become aware of your romantic patterns, as they are never just random but deeply connected to your heart’s truth. 

Depth isn’t truly found in those on-and-off-again relationships or even being with someone who makes love feel like a rollercoaster. But you need to see your patterns and truth for yourself so that you can also figure out what balance really means to you.

Gemini

gemini daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may find yourself going within more than usual, Gemini. While you tend to be the social butterfly of the zodiac, there is nothing wrong with taking time for yourself and simply choosing to stay home or enjoy your own company. 

During this time, you will become aware of where you’ve overextended yourself, whether it’s in terms of obligations or even in not creating the necessary time for love. Use this energy to make the changes you need to feel your best, and to also receive the best from the relationship in your life. Rather than devoting leftover time to love, learn to give it the value it deserves.

Cancer

cancer daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you can honor your deep desire for love, sweet Cancer, you can also begin to progress on your dreams. But on this path, you must also ensure you’re not letting anything cloud your vision. Your dreams matter, but so does the truth. 

You may find out information or even a secret involving your partner, but it also is something you already know and have just been trying to ignore. Do your best to remember that love should never have you sacrificing your dreams, but also be ready to take accountability for not wanting any truth to jeopardize what you had hoped would occur.

Leo

leo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself honor what you genuinely want from a relationship, Leo. This means first that you must be honest with yourself. What you create or define a long-term relationship doesn’t have to be about what anyone else is doing.

It doesn’t have to make sense to others or even be approved. Instead, it has to fulfill your needs and be something you and your partner want. It’s time to be honest about what defines a long-term relationship and be willing to transform your current connection to align with that. You can finally return home to love when you are no longer afraid of your truth.

Virgo

virgo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There are many ways to communicate, dear Virgo, but you may be stretched into the unknown during this new season. While you will be guided to talk about anything you’ve been keeping secret, you may also hear about some from your partner. These secrets shouldn’t be anything that causes a rift in your relationship, but they speak to changing how you communicate with your partner. 

To go deeper in a relationship, though, first begins with you going deeper within yourself and being accepting of what you discover. Let yourself be not just more honest but vulnerable with the inner workings of your heart so that you can once again feel confident in following it.

Libra

libra daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may suddenly awaken to your worthiness, Libra, which changes the trajectory of your romantic relationship. But this is also precisely what you need at the moment. As you stand on the brink of change, it is important to make sure that whatever choice you make honors your worthiness, and it seems recently that those involving your romantic relationship haven’t. 

You can’t make someone see your worth or treat you in a particular way. Instead, you can begin to do that for yourself and realize that you have the power to choose what you will accept, not just for love but for your entire life.

Scorpio

scorpio daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to more fully love yourself, Scorpio. While you often have no problem going deep within yourself, sometimes a lack of self-love prevents you from uncovering certain truths about your romantic relationship and life. 

To love yourself means you love every part of yourself, whether it’s your beliefs, your still tender insecurities or even your fears. There are no mistakes in life, just opportunities to learn. By focusing more on showing yourself love, you will also gain the trust necessary to begin to take your life back and attract the kind of relationship you’ve always desired.

Sagittarius

sagittarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may have a sinking suspicion that something is off in your relationship, dear Sagittarius. With so much intuition present around this time, especially in the more shadow aspects of love, you may finally be seeing a truth you haven’t wanted to. In this case, it's essential to hold space for yourself, whether it’s realizing your partner is afraid of commitment or even that they’ve become more distant. 

Trust your instincts, but also don’t make any choices based solely on a feeling; instead, talk about it, no matter how hard it is. While having a conversation about your suspicions is important, remember that you still may not receive the answers you seek, and it may ultimately be up to you to make a decision about this relationship.

Capricorn

capricorn daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When it comes to love, you must choose what feels right for you, Capricorn. Yet, at times, you can also tend to make the choices that look good or that you think you are supposed to. While this can still be satisfactory, it will never feel as fulfilling as a relationship you choose from your heart. 

Focus more on how you express yourself in your relationship during this time and whether you are expressing and following your own heart or fulfilling certain obligations. You won’t be able to change your relationship until you understand why you chose it, and while it may mean changes are in store, you deserve the love you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius

aquarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You revel in times of transformation and change, Aquarius. But it’s important not just to become excited about change and that it aligns with your truth. Spend time reflecting on who you are, why you’ve made your choices, and even what you hope for in a current relationship.

While being in the moment is important, it seems that you’ve been avoiding change in your love life because of fears from the past. But grounding yourself in who you are now will help you realize there is nothing to be afraid of, especially when it comes to love.

Pisces

pisces daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a walk on the wilder side of love, sweet Pisces. Whether this is letting yourself follow your heart or even going on a date with someone you usually wouldn’t have, you are being urged to throw out the rule book and instead tune into what your heart, as always, wanted. Bring a spiritual connection into your current relationship through a kundalini practice or meditative labyrinth.

Plan a getaway or surprise for your partner. If you’re still looking for love, it won’t likely be found where you are, so take any travel opportunities that arise—especially if you feel a deep soul pull to them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.

