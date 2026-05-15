Your Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 16: The Super New Moon Brings New Beginnings

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 16, 2026. The Super New Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday, bringing an incredible new beginning into your life.

This new start is ripe with abundance and romance, but it also asks that you take it slow. Don’t try to rush through the early stages of a relationship or a period of reconnection. Instead, tend to your love affair in the same way you would to your garden in Spring. Weed out any problems and be diligent in nourishing it. It’s better to do it right than to rush through it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, May 16, 2026:

Aries

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Take your time in this new chapter, Aries. Taurus energy governs your self-worth and wealth. While this is a beneficial time in your financial life, you will also see some dramatic improvements in matters of the heart.

The Super New Moon during your May 16 love horoscope favors a relationship that loves you how you’ve always deserved to be. Whether through attention or gifts, this energy helps you realize what love was always meant to be.

Taurus

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This new beginning is personal, Taurus. The Super New Moon in your zodiac sign is all about you, so you must make the most of it. In your season, this is your chance to think about what you want to do differently in your romantic life, beginning with yourself, of course.

Use Saturday's lunation to become more authentic and honest. Start telling others exactly how you feel. This New Moon helps create that new beginning you've wanted in your romantic life.

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Gemini

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The universe is speaking to you during Saturday's love horoscope, Gemini. Taurus energy is all about your intuition and the divine. This means that the Super New Moon amplifies your intuition and spiritual connection.

Pay close attention to your dreams and intuition during this time. Don't overquestion where you’re guided or who you’re guided to. Trust implicitly in yourself and the universe and know that you are being guided to your soulmate.

Cancer

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You deserve to have healthy relationships, Cancer. The Super New Moon in Taurus on May 16 is the beginning of just that.

Taurus governs your relationships and friendships. It’s a peaceful and stable earth sign, representing the kind of connections you want to call into your life. Be sure that you’re participating in this new beginning, as it's your chance to cultivate truly healthy relationships and romance.

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Leo

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Take things one step at a time, Leo. Taurus governs your career. While this is an incredible time in your professional life, make sure you create time for romance as well.

Saturday's Super New Moon in Taurus offers you a chance to reflect on what you want for your future. Yet, it also requires that you listen to your own heart instead of what others want for you. This energy in today's love horoscope can shift the plans that you’ve been making for your life.

Virgo

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You are ready for what comes next, Virgo. The Super New Moon in Taurus rises on May 16, bringing abundance and new beginnings into your life.

This is the first time since 2018 that you are experiencing this energy without Uranus bringing in some unforeseen shock or plot twist. It is safe to move forward with your dreams or a new relationship. Nothing is getting in the way of what comes next.

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Libra

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You deserve to be loved for all that you are, Libra. Taurus is a pleasure-focused earth sign. The energy in your Saturday love horoscope helps you step back into your body and remember what it means to actually be present in your romantic life.

While you should be sure that you’re not leading only with intimacy, this is a positive time of reconnection. Remember that love is more than just karmic lessons.

Scorpio

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New love is on the horizon, Scorpio. The Super New Moon in Taurus rises during your May 16 love horoscope, bringing in a chance for new romance. You’ve experienced immense healing in this area of your life, and now you are ready to start fresh.

What arrives with this lunation is unlike anything from your past, so be sure you’re not judging it based on previous experiences. This love will make everything else worth it.

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Sagittarius

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A new beginning is always possible, Sagittarius. When you truly believe that anything can happen, you have greater power over the outcome in your romantic life.

Saturday's Super New Moon in Taurus reminds you that no relationship is truly over until you decide it is. Likewise, the people who come into your life are never random. As you come to this realization, you experience a sudden sense of maturity and healing.

Capricorn

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Show up as your best self, Capricorn. The Taurus Super New Moon rises on May 16, and this energy helps you grow into who you are meant to be. You want to show up as the best version of yourself.

The purpose of this lunation isn’t for you to dive into greater work, but to learn what it means to truly enjoy your life and the love you’ve created. Trust in what you have built, and release any fears involving loss during today's love horoscope.

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Aquarius

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Revel in your home, Aquarius. The New Moon in Taurus on Saturday calls you homeward. This is an opportunity to create a space of tenderness for yourself and those you care most about.

This is a new beginning for you that involves greater stability and romance. Focus on creating a sanctuary in your home, and the space to enjoy it with the one you love.

Pisces

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This is a step toward what you’ve always dreamed of, Pisces. Taurus governs your communication, which means the Super New Moon brings in new offers and messages.

You get to decide which new beginning you want to embrace. Yet, what arrives under this Taurus lunation isn’t just about romance but the stability you’ve been seeking in this area of your life. Hold space for what arrives and make any decisions from a place of self-worth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.