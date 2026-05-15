4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, May 16

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 16, 2026 when Mars conjuncts Chiron in Aries, bringing closure to the fear of failure so you can succeed.

Both Mars and Chiron are at a critical degree in the sign of Aries on Saturday. Mars is the planet that rules conflict, and when it's in Aries, it doesn't mind battling for what it wants. Chiron is an asteroid called the Wounded Healer, which means that a healed wound is becoming a strong motivator encouraging you not to tolerate something. Once healed, you no longer want to go back.

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The life lessons that make you feel like you didn't have enough of what you needed have been learned. Now, these astrological signs are entering a new journey of attracting the luck and all the goods they deserve.

1. Aries

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Aries, today is the perfect day for you to set a boundary. A boundary helps you to define where your energy will go and when. That's part of the help you receive from Mars and Chiron in your sign on Saturday, when you decide that there is one thing that you've done far too often and to your detriment. No more, Aries.

You can tell way in advance when that unhealthy habit resurfaces. Instead of being gullible or naive, you stop dead in your tracks and change direction. What you repel doesn't stop you from your greatest life, and this is when luck starts to show up.

2. Scorpio

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You are attracting luck and abundance in your mental well-being and your physical health on Saturday. There's a little bit of stress that's built up in your life. You handle it well and try not to let anyone know you feel under pressure. But now you don't want to pretend. You want to be honest and truthful with yourself.

The moment you start to open up, something very special happens. People and situations enter your life that help to remove those obstacles. You see that your friends and family care so much about you. They aren't standing by watching you fall.

3. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you work very hard to have the things you want and need in your life, but that doesn't mean you haven't attracted some users in the process, too. Luckily, you attract a new situation for your home and family on May 16 that brings unhealthy relationships to an end.

When Mars is in Aries, problems that cause arguments often surface. You're the type of person who needs to defend a cause or draw a line in the sand, and when you do, it usually works in your favor. Chiron gives you a gift in the form of what you needed on time and in the best way.

4. Libra

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Relationships are so important to you, and you want to have more of them in your life. On Saturday, you see yourself at the center of love, surrounded by people who truly care about you. You stop being in the center of arguments. You start being in the middle of supportive partnerships.

Because you've been hurt in the past, you are so much kinder and considerate. You've endured pain and problems and know what that feels like. By being a better person, you experience the good in others. It's a lucky path to be on, and one that feels incredibly fulfilling and abundant.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.