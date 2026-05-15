3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On May 16, 2026

On May 16, 2026, three zodiac signs are having really good luck. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is spending its last few weeks in Cancer, and it's sending good vibes our way.

Lucky us! We are grateful, as we've come to see that even though our hearts are in the right place, we're not always as lucky as we believe we should be. That's life for you.

Still, we've got this brilliant and most fortunate transit upon us. It's absolutely going to wave the magic wand over our heads, granting these astrological signs the kind of special luck we've been hoping for.

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1. Sagittarius

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When you think about good luck, you tend to see it in fortuitous ways, such as getting a great offer that allows you to afford something you've wanted for a long time. It may not be an object either, Sagittarius. This day puts you in the right place to get some good news that has to do with travel or a fun new experience.

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Jupiter is your ruling planet, so this energy is right up your alley. On Saturday, you are able to spot a great deal and move in on it very rapidly and with no regrets. With the universe on your side, you see no reason to hesitate. Life is good, and you're at the top of your game. Gratitude comes easily and feels great. Enjoy this lucky moment.

2. Leo

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What brings about the good luck for you on Saturday, Leo, is the fact that you are very perceptive to just about everything around you. A primo opportunity is within your grasp, and you don't intend to miss it. You may not have been looking for this exact thing, but once you see it, you can't imagine living without it.

It's all good, as frivolous as it may seem. Because the thing is, you're OK with frivolity. You like to keep it light, and luck, to you, isn't about some grand heavy thing coming into your life. It's about feeling like things are working out, and having a carefree attitude to go with it.

3. Aquarius

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The luck that you experience on May 16 is all about living in the present, Aquarius. You're not dwelling on what happened in the past, nor are you obsessed with what's to come in the future. You are just so satisfied with living in the now that you actually open up the floodgates to good luck and abundance.

Luck loves the present moment, and you're like a magnet to that kind of thing on Saturday. What's more, your encounter with good luck is lasting. This is not a fleeting moment in time or a one-time thing. In fact, it's an entrance into a whole new way of looking at life. You feel good, and you have it all right here, right now. Luck is on your side, and will be for a long time.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.