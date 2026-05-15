The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, May 16 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here with a reading for May 16, 2026. Today's Sun and Moon are in Taurus. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Hierophant, which represents tradition and the desire to keep things the same.

Interestingly, The Hierophant is ruled by Taurus, which connects it to long-standing institutions like banks and churches. There is a part of you that may feel like you don't want to change anything in your life right now. There's a sense that what you have is good enough. There's a peace in knowing what you can expect, and even though you might wish for improvement, on Saturday, the status quo works.

Daily tarot horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 16, 2026:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Temperance

Aries, the Temperance tarot card is about patience and moderation. When it comes to change, a part of you may resist anything that feels too radical or extreme on Saturday.

For now, you realize that certain things work and it's best to stick to what you know. If a situation or relationship isn't broken, the idea of fixing it just to improve it feels less appealing to you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Justice

Taurus, you can be stubborn, but you are often slow to change for good reason. You don't want things to be unfair for you or others, but on May 16, you'll pick apart what that means.

The Justice tarot card highlights decisions that are balanced and for all, and that may mean not changing a situation until you can get input from all parties who are involved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man

You're always on the move and ready to take action, Gemini, but the Hanged Man tarot card implies you're waiting around for others on Saturday.

You could decide that it's best not to rush into a project or situation without having support from people you want to be with. Putting action on hold could be risky, as you could miss out. However, you may choose to take it for the sake of family and friendship.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card signifies a relationship and being in love with whatever you are doing. This tarot card, however, also signifies budding signs of curiosity for things outside of your relationship.

You find yourself at a crossroads on May 16, yet under Saturday's Taurus energy, you decide what works is where you are now. Temptation can call your name, but in the end, you know you don't have to acknowledge it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant

The Hierophant is about resisting change, and when it comes to staying with what works, you proudly do. Leo, on Saturday, you are ready to enjoy all the things you ordinarily do and cherish their predictability.

Having less to learn that's new allows you to focus on other things. This proves to be a blessing on Saturday, giving you the energy to focus on other areas of your life.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Judgment

Virgo, your daily tarot card for May 16 is Judgment, which highlights a significant life change. Today, you discover that you need to do something important.

To make the process easier, it can be useful to establish a few routines that provide structure and predictability. Change takes you away from what you know and gives you permission to create a new story for your future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Magician

You have so many fun and unique skills that you can use to improve your life, Libra. But sometimes you undersell yourself and do not use them.

That changes for you on Saturday as you tap into your unique strengths and learn how to bring them to life in your daily interactions. You may be surprised to discover that one thing you do actually helps simplify your life and make things run more smoothly.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit

On Saturday, the Hermit tarot card encourages you to look inside of yourself and take a break from how busy life can be.

This is the perfect day for meditating or journaling. You feel more connected with the universe and your inner voice by allowing yourself to enjoy spiritual pursuits on May 16.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

Make a wish on May 16, Sagittarius, and watch it come true. You are already on the right path in your life, and part of you may not realize how much you could be manifesting if you tried.

Today, you put more passion and intention into your work and words. You powerfully speak only what you wish to bring into life. You can envision what you desire for the future and truly feel it as if it is happening now.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

There is a time and place for everything, Capricorn. When you have the Emperor tarot card for your horoscope, you realize that there are times when arguing is actually appropriate

On May 16, you discover a situation that you dislike and want to change. Instead of conforming to others' expectations, you stand your ground and claim the respect you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

You're working on a goal or trying to build a relationship, but there have been moments when you questioned yourself. On Saturday, things feel particularly hard to accomplish.

With determination, you're able to reach the end of your journey. The goal for now is not to quit or give up when it would be easier to. Instead, you follow through on your commitments until they are done.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Fool

When you get an idea, you like to go with the flow. You trust that things will work out for you even during dark times. There's a first step in the journey you are taking, but maybe you're not listening to others because you just want to go.

On Saturday, your daily tarot card, the Fool, reminds you that it's not always a good idea to ignore people in your life who see things from an outside perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.