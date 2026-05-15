4 Zodiac Signs Start Manifesting Money A Lot Faster On May 16, Says An Astrologer

Four zodiac signs manifest money a lot faster starting on May 16, 2026. The heavy Taurus energy works heavily in their favor.

A New Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday. Since Taurus is a zodiac sign that's synonymous with finances and ruled by Venus, the planet of money herself, the New Moon in Taurus is powerful for abundance. It's also Taurus season, so we're within "one of the most abundant financial windows" of the year, astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video.

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So, if you've been hoping for more financial stability and greater luck with money, pay attention to what you hear and say during this major window of opportunity.

1. Taurus

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In the past, you might’ve faced financial instability. From your career remaining stagnant to your business not generating enough profit, you’ll be happy to know that life is about to get a whole lot better for you because the New Moon in your sign "is redefining your finances," Hathor explained.

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Even though "Uranus is now in your second house, the planet of disruption,” the astrologer noted, this only means that paired with your natural ability to manifest, you'll see the changes you're envisioning come to life a lot faster than usual.

2. Scorpio

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According to Hathor, “Scorpio, you now have Uranus in your eighth house, which is speeding up your passive income and shared resources.” From people becoming more generous to your partner making more money, your money manifestations are not only benefiting you, but also those closest to you.

That being said, this is all happening because your heart center is changing. Moving forward, connecting with your subconscious is key to figuring out how to make your newfound powerful connections work with you.

3. Capricorn

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In the past, you might’ve undervalued your services, but you’ll be happy to know that you’re finally beginning to see your full potential. The Taurus New Moon recognizes value, so its energy encourages you to start treating yourself like the high-value person you are.

According to Hathor, “You’re completely changing your services, you’re upgrading your price list, your core values, you’re setting intentions about the lifestyle that you wanna create and the dream job.” It’s been a long time coming, but by using your natural skills and talents, you can pull everything forward and manifest the life of your dreams. It takes creativity and persistence, but you've never been afraid of putting in the effort.

4. Cancer

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It might not feel like it yet, Cancer, but you’re about to hit gold. As Hathor explained, “Pluto is gonna change everything about your income, and this New Moon is all about the masses, the people that you’re getting in touch with.”

From going viral to reaching millions of followers, expect people to support you and your work. The best thing you can do, according to astrologer Haley Comet, is speak the future you're visualizing for yourself into existence. The universe is listening!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.