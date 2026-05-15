Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, May 16: The Abundant New Moon In Taurus Is Here

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 16, 2026. The New Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday, making it a powerful day to set new intentions.

Taurus is deeply connected to value and self-worth. Its energy influences the standards you uphold for yourself and what you allow to take root in your life. This New Moon specifically is an invitation to get honest about that. Use this lunation to set intentions that you are actually willing to tend to, because when Taurus is involved, what you want is usually what you get.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, May 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, ground your ambitions in something tangible that can actually support you in the long term. Instead of chasing more, choose better.

The Taurus New Moon is about security, so what you invest your time and energy in on Saturday has the potential to stabilize you in ways you didn’t realize you needed.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is your reset, Taurus. The New Moon in your sign helps you return to yourself. On May 16, you're invited to redefine who you are on your own terms. Forget who you’ve been or who others expect you to be.

There’s a softness to this, but also a strength. You don’t need to force anything. Simply choosing yourself consistently and unapologetically is enough.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Something is stirring beneath the surface, Gemini, and it's asking for your attention. Saturday's horoscope has you feeling less outwardly expressive and more inwardly reflective.

May 16 is a good day to clear out what’s been slowly draining you. Give yourself time to rest and release. Some things are meant to be processed in private before they can take form.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your vision for the future is shifting, Cancer, and so are the people you feel aligned with. On May 16, get clear on what kind of connections actually support your growth.

Not everyone is meant to come with you into your next chapter. Choose a community that feels expansive. The right people will be as intentional as you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It's time to take yourself seriously in a new way, Leo. Think about what it looks like to step into a version of success that feels authentic.

You feel a quiet pressure to level up on Saturday. However, it’s coming from within, which means it's not necessarily about looking impressive. You know what you’re capable of, and now it’s about committing to it fully, even when it requires discipline and focus.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your world is opening up in a very intentional way, Virgo. Your May 16 horoscope invites you to expand your perspective and explore something that stretches your thinking.

This is a moment to trust where you’re being guided, even if you don’t have the full picture yet. Growth doesn’t always arrive with a clear map.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On Saturday, you’re asked to go deeper, emotionally and even financially. This is a good day to look at what you’re truly invested in and whether it feels reciprocal.

Surface-level balance isn’t enough anymore, Libra. You want something real that meets you fully. Release what feels one-sided and stay open to what feels mutual.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Your relationships are entering a new chapter, Scorpio. This chapter requires more honesty and intention. Saturday's horoscope urges you to redefine what partnership means to you.

You can deepen a relationship without losing yourself in the connection. It just takes being intentional about building something that allows both people to stand fully in who they are. The right relationships support your evolution.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your daily life is asking for refinement, Sagittarius. With the Taurus New Moon's support, May 16 is a great day to upgrade your habits and the way you structure your time.

This doesn’t have to be overwhelming, though. Small, consistent shifts go further than drastic changes. Saturday's grounded earth energy shows you’re building something sustainable that actually supports your freedom and growth.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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During Saturday's horoscope, you're invited to reconnect with what genuinely lights you up, Capricorn. Don't think about what you feel you should enjoy or what anyone else expects.

This is about creative expression and pleasure that is grounded in self-respect. Pursue what feels good without overthinking it. You’re allowed to enjoy your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your foundation is shifting, Aquarius. Whether it’s your home or your inner world, something is changing during Saturday's horoscope. To make the most of it, you must be more present.

You’re invited to create a space, internally or externally, that actually supports who you are becoming. Stability isn’t something you find. It’s something you build.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On Saturday, your voice matters more than you realize, Pisces. The way you think and express yourself is shaping your reality in subtle but powerful ways.

This is a moment to be intentional with your words, both to yourself and to others. Say what you mean and trust that your perspective has value. You don’t need to dilute it to be understood.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.