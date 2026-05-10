Your Love Horoscope For Monday, May 11: Something Feels Very Different For Each Zodiac Sign Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 11, 2026. Monday's astrological energy brings about a deep period of transformation.

This can transform a current relationship or change your own life in the ways that you most need. Believe in yourself and the kind of love you’ve always wanted. Honor your desires and don’t settle for less than you dream of. Instead, hold fast to what you’ve always wanted from love, and let this day be the catalyst to make all your wishes come true.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 11, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in yourself, Aries. You are filled with immense power right now, as several planets are still in your sign. Make sure you're using this strength to embrace change rather than fight to keep everything the same.

Monday reminds you that your dreams can only come true if you surrender to the path ahead. Trust that it will all make sense, no matter how it seems at the moment.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in what inspires you, Taurus. This is your sign to not settle for less or for what merely checks a list. You deserve a love that inspires your soul and makes life worth living.

Yet, you’re not going to get there by continuing to believe your old inner story. On May 11, challenge yourself to listen to your intuition and go for the love that feels life-changing.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You shouldn’t have to fight tooth and nail for what you dream of, Gemini, but that doesn’t mean it will arrive effortlessly, either. May 11 encourages you not to give up.

Don't take the easy way out of any situation. Remain dedicated to the love you want and the ways that you want to change your life. On Monday, the impossible becomes possible.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your life change, Cancer. You had a beautiful plan for your life; however, you’re seeing now that it’s just not going to turn out how you once envisioned. That's OK.

This gives you the freedom to focus on your passions. On May 11, surround yourself with what brings meaning to your life, whether it's a particular person or fulfilling endeavours.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t avoid this part of your life, Leo. On Monday, your romantic relationship is going through an immense phase of transformation. This may lead to a stronger connection; however, it could also make you realize that you need to part ways.

You can’t control the outcome and also be a part of the process. Continue to dedicate yourself to your dreams. Observe how that person in your life shows up so that when the truth finally arrives, you’re in a place to take notice.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in where you are guided, Virgo. On Monday, the universe shows you that you are not meant to remain where you are. This is a time for transformation.

While all of this is positive, it doesn’t mean it will feel easy. Trust that this process will lead to a better life and relationship. You don’t need to have all the answers to believe in yourself and this process.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let love change your life, Libra. For you, May 11 is all about romantic commitment and relationships. This is a profound time in your life as it brings an intense amount of change. But it may not look how you thought it would.

Hold space for new outcomes and possibilities. Release control, but don’t forget what you are worth.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Rise up and choose what you want for yourself, Scorpio. Monday brings an incredible opportunity into your life. This energy is meant to free you from a situation at home that has felt stifling or been holding you back.

The key to achieving this is in how you choose to react. The universe is helping you believe in yourself so that whatever love you commit to is what you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is based on truth, Sagittarius, and the truth isn’t always pretty. The love that is meant for you is everything you’ve ever dreamed of, but it won’t necessarily arrive easily.

You have to be willing to have the difficult conversations on Monday, whether you are with the love of your life or still trying to figure out if you are. Honor the love you want and don’t give up. Make sure you are being completely honest with yourself and the person in your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re allowed to grow, Capricorn. What you need to feel loved has shifted. It’s not just about the practical any longer, but about someone touching your soul in a way no one else can.

You are craving something deeper and more meaningful. The cosmic energy on Monday creates a need to share your growth with your current partner rather than just hoping they notice on their own.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say what you really mean, Aquarius. Part of growing into your best self is also realizing that you never needed to silence your truth for the comfort of others.

You are urged to speak your mind and heart on May 11. Advocate for what you desire, and don't be afraid to suggest ways to improve your romantic relationship. Don’t take a backseat to the life that you’ve dreamed of.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor what you deserve, Pisces. Monday's astrological energy creates a spiritual transformation in your romantic life. This is meant to help you receive the kind of love that you deserve, but you must not give up.

Focus on what it means to be open and receiving toward love. Know that you don’t have to sacrifice your dreams just to have someone by your side. The right relationship is supportive of your goals.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.