Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 11 - 17

During the week of May 11 to 17, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. The energy in the days ahead is mixed but mainly positive, with the New Moon in laid-back Taurus rising on Sunday.

This lunation brings powerful new beginnings and opportunities for abundance. On the following day, Mercury enters Gemini and conjuncts Uranus. Mercury in Gemini is a time for socializing and networking, while the Uranus conjunction adds a bit of excitement.

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It's a good week to look at problems from a different angle or perspective, and life gets better for the astrological signs who stay flexible and don't set any plans in stone this week.

1. Aries

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At the start of the week, your impulsivity and temper may lead to problems with others. Exercise self-control and be aware of how you communicate with others. Your lack of clarity or harsh words could affect an otherwise good relationship, whether personal or professional. Part of the problem could be fatigue or burnout, but either way, don’t let your temper get the better of you.

Prioritize rest this week and don’t take on more than you can handle. If you can’t do something because of time constraints or any other reason, just say so. This is also a good time to practice empathy and understanding toward others, especially family members or anyone in your home. If you do these things, all will be clear by the weekend.

2. Scorpio

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The Taurus New Moon puts the focus on your partnerships, and you may have to resolve some financial issues. This does not look like a major financial problem, but it could throw you off track, especially later in the week. Expect to feel irritable due to problems at work or your financial situation. Don't be afraid to set boundaries with others, especially if you share resources with them. Avoid sharp words and impulsive reactions if you want to keep the peace.

With Pluto’s recent retrograde, unresolved issues from the past may resurface. If this is the case, take time to work them out and release any negative energy. Actively listen this week and direct your energies toward a problem-solving approach. If someone is overbearing, set some boundaries, but do so kindly to avoid turmoil.

3. Gemini

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The Taurus New Moon brings up old emotional issues or past resentments. Don’t take these buried feelings out on others around you if you want to maintain harmony in your relationships. This lunation brings about a desire for more seclusion, even though Mercury in your sign increases communication and social activity. Uranus is also in Gemini, so make sure to keep your cool and not overreact to minor issues.

Practice grounding and hold off on making any important decisions. If hidden or subconscious issues arise, think them through and try to determine where they come from and what triggers them. This is the perfect time to release these inner issues and baggage so you may focus more fully on the present. If you do so, your life will improve greatly.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.