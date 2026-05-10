Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 11

Hard times finally start coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on May 11, 2026. Today is a Wood Rooster Stable Day during the month of the Water Dragon and the Year of the Fire Horse.

Wood relates to growth and new beginnings, so there's an opportunity to take an old situation and revise it. What used to work has become ineffective. Change is part of the reason why a bad situation will no longer happen.

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Rather than trying to preserve the status quo, doing what's uncomfortable actually leads to improvement for these animal signs on Monday.

1. Ox

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Ox, it's been a long time since you've had a really deep belly laugh, but on Monday, you finally see that taking yourself too seriously is unhealthy. You know that laughter is medicine, yet you've not allowed yourself to take any time to enjoy life. You're constantly looking at problems and wanting to fix them. It's not that easy at times, and that's where you've felt stumped.

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Today, though, you feel ready to open your heart to joy again. You recognize that situations won't always change for you to do so. You're faced with a test, and the time to pass it is now. You start noticing the brighter side to life. You reach out to a friend, and their laughter is contagious. It's amazing to you how easily hard times end. You can change your energy with just one decision.

2. Tiger

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On May 11, there's something in your heart that you want to express, and it's a type of healing energy you know someone needs. You don't have to do much to start changing others' lives. You sense when a friend is having a really hard time.

Tiger, you know that their problems aren't yours, but a part of you wants to help out. Today's Stable energy is the perfect time to show your true colors in a friendship. Your friend is receptive now. They want to see their own life grow secure, and advice from a trusted person helps show that troubled blind spots aren't hard to overcome.

3. Dragon

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When it comes to hardships, the things that strike at your heart are concerns for elderly people you know. On Monday, you see someone struggling, and it bothers you, so you want to do something to show appreciation for their past investment in your life.

Your bond is strong once it's formed, and you always try to pay back goodness when you've received it, no matter how long ago it was. Today's the perfect day to show up and give support. Money or a helping hand are great ways to reveal that no matter what happens, they always have you to count on, and you're just a phone call away.

4. Horse

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On May 11, you are ready to take charge of your life. You've felt restricted, and you don't enjoy having things in life hold you back. You can tell when you've outgrown certain scenarios in your life. You don't mind playing small, but there's a point where it no longer makes sense.

Today opens the door to joining a team, and collaboration isn't always your strongest skill, but you know that to level up, you need to improve. Hardships sometimes take time and require resources, including support from others. Instead of denying yourself what you need, you accept and make it work.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.