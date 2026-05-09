6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On May 11, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on May 11, 2026. Monday is a Wood Rooster Stable Day during a Fire Horse year and Water Snake month.

In Chinese astrology, Stable Days are when something starts feeling dependable again. The Wood Rooster energy rewards people who notice details and stop talking themselves out of good things. The wins showing up now are the kinds that make your future feel more secure. For these animal signs, Monday brings moments that feel reassuring in the best possible way. Yay.

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1. Rooster

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May 11 is the kind of day where somebody finally follows through exactly when they said they would without you having to chase or wonder. No checking your phone every 20 minutes trying to figure out if plans changed again.

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Honestly, that trustworthiness affects you more than you expect. You realize how tired you’ve been of dealing with people that constantly leave things hanging. Once you feel how easy this is, your standards go up immediately. You stop romanticizing inconsistency. Bye!

2. Tiger

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There’s something on Monday that suddenly feels financially possible again. You just look at the situation differently for a second and realize you actually can make this work.

That mindset shift changes the rest of your day. You stop approaching everything like you’re already behind and, because of that, you make a smarter move on May 11 that ends up putting you in a much stronger position by the end of the week. Way to go.

3. Snake

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Someone trusts you with something important on May 11. You can feel it immediately in the way they talk to you. They stop speaking vaguely and include you in the real conversation.

What’s interesting is that you stay calm and ask the right questions, and all of a sudden they trust you even more. This directly opens a door you’ve been waiting for financially or professionally, especially later this month. Abundance incoming, Snake!

4. Monkey

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You realize on Monday that something you’ve been worried about has been working itself out in the background. You check on it expecting another delay, and instead everything is already moving.

You can finally stop hovering over the situation and let yourself relax a little. Because your attention isn’t trapped there anymore, you notice another opportunity nearby that you would’ve completely missed otherwise. Go for it! It’s going to bring some big blessings!

5. Ox

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May 11 brings a deep conversation for you that feels surprisingly mature and productive. Nobody’s trying to win or playing games. Something you’ve been avoiding just gets handled cleanly and it restores your faith in somebody a little bit.

You realize not every situation has to become emotionally exhausting before it gets resolved. That relief makes it easier for you to focus on your own goals again instead of constantly managing other people’s chaos. Whew.

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6. Rabbit

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There’s a moment on Monday where you realize something is becoming consistent. It could be money coming in more steadily or even your own motivation returning after a weird stretch. Whatever it is, it feels reliable enough that you finally start planning around it instead of doubting it.

May 11 is the day you finally stop acting like everything good is temporary. Good stuff is coming, Rabbit. Trust.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.