The Love Horoscopes For Monday, February 23: Your Relationship Depends On What Happens Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, February 23, 2026 is here. Chiron in Aries aligns with Mars in Aquarius, bringing insight into your healing process.

For your growth and life lessons begin to reach fulfillment, you need a different perspective to reach it. This is where Mars in Aquarius comes in. Mars represents a desire or dedication and, in Aquarius, it’s ready to explore the unknown, unconventional, and untried. The energy of Chiron and Mars marks a turning point in your healing journey and romantic life. Until you see your patterns, you tend to repeat them. Embrace a new perspective on Monday and try something you've never done. Your healthy, amazing relationship depends on it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 23, 2026:

Aries

This is a deeply personal time for you, Aries. But that doesn’t mean you must go through it alone. From February 13 until April 14, 2027, you have Chiron, Saturn and Neptune all in your zodiac sign. This represents an incredible era of healing and awakening, as you can finally cast off any blinders and see the truth of your romantic life and self.

While this period is all about your own healing journey, that doesn’t mean you can’t reach out to trusted friends who support you through this process on February 23. They have insight that can help you see the truth.

Taurus

The truth is always a gift, Taurus, even when you don’t want to see it. As an earth sign, you crave pragmatism and stability. Yet, a quest for stability leads to avoidance of the truth.

You are open to what arises during your February 23 love horoscope, especially from the depths of your own soul. This energy can help you understand your past trauma better, and how you've held yourself back in your romantic life. Don’t worry about taking action right away. Instead, hold space for the truth when it arrives.

Gemini

The key to moving forward is knowing yourself, Gemini. There is an energy of healing surrounding you, representing the effect that a romantic partner or friend has on your life. Whether you hold yourself back unintentionally or make choices others approve of, there is a wound connected to these actions.

Your February 23 love horoscope asks you to give yourself time to reflect on how others influence your life and be ready to distance yourself from anyone who is holding you back. It's time.

Cancer

You deserve to be seen, Cancer. You are not just here in this lifetime to care for or be of benefit to others. While it can often seem that way, you do deserve to be known for who you really are. Spend time reflecting on how you've allowed emotional wounds to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Life doesn’t have to be this way, but on February 23, you see where these emotional wounds play out so that you do allow yourself to be fully seen by someone who loves you.

Leo

It’s not always the other person's fault, Leo. You often blame your partner or other people in your life for what doesn’t work out in your favor. At times, this is true, of course, but it isn’t always. You’re looking in the mirror on February 23, when it comes to why certain relationships or dreams don’t come to fruition.

Your Monday love horoscope brings an opportunity to become better, as you can’t keep dreaming of what you want but placing the responsibility of creating it in the hands of others.

Virgo

Intimacy is an act of love, sweet Virgo. You are free to explore a healthy connection with anyone you wish, for whatever reason. If you want a true life partner, then you also need to reevaluate how you’re using intimacy in your relationships.

The energy of your February 23 love horoscope represents giving your energy away or gaining affection by sacrificing what you want and deserve. Allow yourself to do what’s right for you and realize that intimacy is a gift not everyone in your life may deserve.

Libra

You decide how this story ends, Libra. Chiron in Aries represents a deep period of healing and growth in your romantic life, as this fire sign governs your house of love and dating. Today, Chiron in Aries aligns with Mars in Aquarius in your house of marriage.

On February 23, you don’t want to make any sudden decisions, especially those involving a commitment that would be difficult to get out of. Give yourself time and space to reflect on the patterns in your life so you can confidently choose from a place of healing.

Scorpio

Healing automatically brings changes to your life, Scorpio. In many ways, this is why you’ve found yourself stuck in certain situations in recent years. It wasn’t because you couldn’t move forward or embrace transformation, but you were afraid of the changes that healing would bring. Yet, you’ve already seen too much to go back, which means the only path you can take now is forward. Be honest with yourself on February 23, and reflect on how much you’ve grown.

Reflect on what you are afraid of during your Monday love horoscope, not just in what you may lose, but also the regrets you have if you don’t take action. Only you can heal out of the cycle that has kept you stuck.

Sagittarius

Let yourself evolve, dear Sagittarius. You are known as the zodiac sign most afraid of romantic commitment. Yet, it’s not that you don’t want to share your life with someone, but that you’re scared of what you may have to give up in the process. Fears only serve to confirm what you most want.

Today's love horoscope offers you a chance to heal any fear of commitment by understanding its root. February 23 brings a pivotal moment in your healing and romantic journey, and helps you make choices that are yours, rather than solely from wounds.

Capricorn

You deserve more than you’ve been settling for, Capricorn. The root of this is either early romantic relationships or your primary relationships as a child. This led you to choose partners and situations that were less than what you deserved simply because you were repeating patterns.

With Chiron in Aries on February 23, you have a unique opportunity to see these wounds and heal them, especially with the energy of Mars in Aquarius. Give yourself the grace to honor what you deserve from love and not what you are conditioned to expect.

Aquarius

You have always deserved to be seen, Aquarius. Chiron in your house of communication represents a wound that helps you articulate and use your inner voice. Your wounds involve not feeling seen or heard, and you subconsciously silence or censor yourself. Yet, with Mars in Aquarius, you can’t be anything but yourself.

You’re actively speaking up and making yourself heard rather than just acting in outlandish ways to get noticed by a love interest.

Pisces

You have never had to suffer to receive love, Pisces. One of your greatest wounds is being a martyr for love. Proving yourself on February 23, your devotion, and your ability to walk through fire for the person that you love. But healthy love will never ask that of you, only the karmic cycles that you’ve been perpetuating.

Try to take a step back from what you’re used to doing and be sure that you’re embracing the kind of soft, easy love that you actually deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.