3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 23, 2026

Starting on February 23, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus, we see that holding out for goodness to prevail while staying optimistic actually works for us.

This is how we usher in a season of happiness: we continue to believe that this is our destiny. For three zodiac signs, happiness is the only natural outcome. We stuck with our beliefs, and now, here we are, loving life.

This lunar transit suggests that this is an intention phase. What we put our minds to has the ability to become, so why not intend for happiness and joy? Now, that sounds like a plan.

1. Taurus

On this day, February 23, you get to experience the ease that comes with knowing that all the stresses and issues you've been going through are at an end. During this lunar transit, happiness finally shines through.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign guides you towards that which feels best, both mentally and physically. You seek and find comfort on this day, Taurus.

When you reach out, you are met, both by the universe and by the people in your life who want to be there for you. This is the season of happiness, Taurus, and you are not standing in its way.

2. Cancer

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus, you can count on finding the kind of security that you so crave, Cancer. You're feeling shaky about how things are going down in your world, but there's nothing to worry about on this day.

On February 23, you get to walk away from certain problems, knowing that your presence is no longer needed. After all, you can't help something along when it's done and over with.

Coming to terms with the fact that your issue really is over with may take some adjustment. Yet, once you're fully there, you feel nothing but relief and joy. This is a happy day, Cancer. Let it happen!

3. Capricorn

On this day, February 23, you see that this moment of happiness is no mere phase. Rather, it's a season that is unfolding for you, right before your eyes. You can trust that this is lasting, Capricorn. The happiness you experience during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus is not fleeting.

This lunar transit shows you that sticking with your original idea really works. The thoughts you had about how you were going to make life a better place for yourself are working now. The plan you had to become happy is a complete success, Capricorn. Nicely done.

So, in the long run, it's all about believing something into being. You are manifesting happiness because that's all you want. Give yourself permission to enjoy it, Capricorn. It has been a while since you last felt this happy. There's no need to worry if it is all OK. It is. Now, it's time to relax.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.