4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On February 23, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on February 23, 2026 when the Pisces Sun squares Uranus in Taurus. When one door closes, another one opens. Take advantage of opportunities the moment they strike today.

The Sun in Pisces ushers in fated events involving spiritual matters. Yet these otherworldly situations manifest in tangible ways. The positive part of this is that those who are aware can seize moments that bring them personal wealth. Four astrological signs in particular are positioned to make the most of today's turning point and acquire abundance.

1. Pisces

Pisces, on February 23, abundance comes when you let go of your expectations and open yourself to new thoughts and suggestions. Typically, when other people give you advice, and it's not an idea you had yourself, it's quickly dismissed. But, during the Sun square Uranus transit, outlier ideas seem reasonable to you.

Innovation doesn't feel like such a stretch. By letting someone else do the thinking for you, you get an opportunity you didn't know you could capture. You didn't even know that this one was there, but now that it's shown to you, you can't unsee it.

You attract abundance and luck by testing the waters and trusting others' advice. You realize that people who think differently from you aren't wrong; they are just different. Your ego takes a back seat, and you admit you don't know everything. You learn, and it leads you down a highly beneficial new path.

2. Virgo

On February 23, during the Sun square Uranus transit, you let go of your expectations regarding partnerships. When you stop holding things to a certain standard, life starts to move in a new direction: abundance and luck. You've compromised, and you've self-sacrificed. You didn't mind because it was a necessary display of love.

Now you realize that life is an adventure that requires room for growth. You can't put up walls defined by your ideas. Those ideas need to change and adapt to what the universe wants. Expansion requires flexibility, and adaptability is the mechanism for wealth. Today, you allow yourself to venture beyond what you know to learn from others, opening the door to abundance and luck.

3. Aquarius

You realize that you have to spend money to make money on February 23. You typically like to play it safe, but today demands you step out and be uncomfortable. The Sun square Uranus transit invites you to let go of old money patterns, including excessive frugality. To have you have to let go.

You listen to the experts and do what they say, even if it doesn't make sense. You follow a trend that seems new and different, but it's part of how life is changing. You decide it's good to evolve because you're being asked to do so. What you've done in the past has stopped working. Today, you put your pinky toe in new waters with the hope that it leads you to abundance and luck, and it does.

4. Taurus

Taurus, your friendships start to change, and you realize that in a world full of people, you stand alone. This sudden shift in your social dynamic is startling. Yet, it frees you from accountability to everyone else but yourself. On February 23, you find it easier to listen to your inner voice. It's as if the voice of the heavens starts to talk a bit louder, and you are open to receiving it.

Friends do things one way, you are being taken down a new path to do life another way. You're not wrong, and they aren't either. You're a little out of your element for now, but as familiarity starts to sink in, you get comfortable and take action. You don't mind a slow, methodical path, and it helps you get what you need done. You attract abundance and luck because you are living according to your inner compass. Truly, there's no better way to acquire what you want in the world than authenticity.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.