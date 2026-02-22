4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On February 23, 2026

On February 23, 2026, four zodiac signs are being blessed by the universe. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus shows us that sticking with the plan brings us the positive results we banked on.

Let the blessings flow! We're working with good timing during this transit, but we also must act on that perfect timing. On Monday, the blessings come to us as discretion and knowledge.

This lunar transit gives us the ability to tell the difference between right and wrong. We may not be speeding through this, but at least we're on the right path. That is for sure.

1. Leo

Blessings arrive in the form of kudos and rewards, Leo. It looks like you did the right thing somewhere along the lines, and during this lunar transit, others notice.

It's always nice for you to receive compliments, especially if they're sincere. Yet, what's best is when what you hear inspires you to do even better. Count on that as one of your blessings during this day.

You're walking away from this day feeling grounded and safe, Leo. Having a firm foundation to rely upon is everything, and because of this, you're able to reach your full creative potential.

2. Taurus

Someone helps you out on this day, Taurus, and while it's not like they save your life, it sure feels comforting to know they have your back. The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign makes this act of kindness easy.

You may feel exceptionally grateful during this time. Being that gratitude comes very naturally to you, you enjoy knowing that all sides are well-balanced. You give, and you receive. It's that simple.

What goes on during this transit has you feeling lucky enough to pursue some of the things that you really feel can work. Your confidence is restored, so why bother waiting around? You're not lazy, Taurus. You're ready to work for and receive abundance.

3. Pisces

All it takes is a little encouragement from a friend, and bam! That's all you needed to get your fresh start, Pisces. You've been waiting on a sign to begin, and this day's blessings give you nothing but signs of positivity.

You know that you've been consistent. You've put in the work and done what's needed. All you've been waiting for is that one green flag that tells you it's go-time.

On this day, the universe waves that flag and gets you out of the gates, heading towards something super positive. It's time to live out that dream, Pisces. We stand beside you, supporting all you do.

4. Gemini

This is a big idea day for you, Gemini. What's beautiful about the timing of it all is that during this transit, you're able to both communicate what's on your mind and get the support you need from the people you share it with.

This day's blessings are practical. There's nothing magical about what goes on; however, you are just as grateful to see that something is definitely changing for the better.

What makes you the happiest at this time is knowing that you've made others happy. Your ideas are always worth airing, as crazy as some of them may be. Every once in a while, you come up with a real winner, Gemini. This is one of those times.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.