3 Zodiac Signs Attract Really Good Luck All Week, From February 23 - March 1

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week from February 23 to March 1, 2026. This week falls within the Eclipse Portal, the period between the Solar Eclipse on February 17 and the Lunar Eclipse on March 3.

This stretch of time is unpredictable, yet it also allows for meaningful progress. Periods of uncertainty often push you toward necessary change, opening the door to luck and abundance. Don't shrink away from what feels challenging in the days ahead, as growth often happens right before a breakthrough.

Mercury retrograde begins on Thursday, February 26, in the intuitive sign of Pisces. Themes or people from your past may resurface; however, this retrograde is less about confusion and more about clarity. It offers a chance to reflect and recognize what truly aligns with your heart. Even if obstacles appear, they are guiding you toward a more authentic and lucky path.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This is your lucky week, Cancer. You are the luckiest zodiac sign in the days ahead because of the powerful collection of planets currently in Pisces. This water sign brings you new opportunities, even if embracing them requires a calculated risk.

Pay attention to where you are asked to step outside your comfort zone. If something or someone from your past resurfaces, give yourself the space to fully explore it before making a final decision. There is powerful momentum building in your life, so remain open and prepared to seize what arrives.

While the ongoing Pisces stellium brings you good fortune, Mercury retrograde also unites with Venus in this water sign on Saturday, February 28. This sequence of energy highlights timing and opportunity. You may feel called to take a leap of faith or trust a path that feels intuitively right.

Pisces energy is not about force. It is about surrender and flow. You do not have to struggle to attract luck, but you do need to remain receptive. Allow events to unfold and trust that you are being guided toward what is meant for you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Focus your energy on what you hope for, not what you’re afraid of, dear Gemini. This week, you have the opportunity to make progress toward your dreams, though it may not feel easy at first.

On Friday, February 27, Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus. A square creates friction that requires a decision or decisive action. It is not a negative aspect, but one that signals change and redirection. This choice must come from your inner truth rather than pure logic, so overanalyzing or making endless lists does not help. Instead, tune into your intuition and trust the first answer that resonates in your heart.

Mars remains in Aquarius through March 2, helping you make the most of the new opportunities entering your life. This energy brings forward momentum along with an unconventional, free-spirited influence.

You may need to release outdated definitions of success and approach this chapter from a fresh perspective. Do not let fear undermine your confidence or distract you from the opportunities unfolding around you. If you feel pressure to act, it may simply be a sign that this is your moment to step forward and embrace your potential.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Be gentle with yourself, dearest Libra. On Tuesday, February 24, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini rises. The Moon governs your emotions and inner world, so you may not be able to externally see the new beginning that’s taking root just yet.

This energy is about a shift within yourself. Instead of waiting for life to magically align, you’re finally understanding the power that you have over what you experience. This is the moment when everything changes, and you finally start living for yourself.

This lunar transit helps you to align your inner self with the life that you’re dreaming of. Use this time to go within. Meditate, embrace the stillness, or go for a walk in nature. Let yourself traverse your own depths and embrace every feeling as it arises without judgment.

At this time, you are meant to embrace your inner truth, even if it differs from the logical plans you’ve made. Be gentle with yourself, as this is the start of a brand-new, lucky era in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.