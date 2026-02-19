Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 23 - March 1, 2026

Relationships are finally improving for five zodiac signs during the week of February 23 to March 1, 2026. This week arrives with a stellium in Pisces.

Currently, the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and the North Node are all in the dreamy water sign. Pisces love is the kind that romance novels are written about. In the week ahead, you are able to embrace that energy regardless of your Sun sign. Right now, how you love and communicate are perfectly aligned with your fate.

With Mercury stationing retrograde on Thursday, February 26, followed by two conjunctions in Pisces, this week’s energy is all about vulnerability and wearing your heart on your sleeve. There is nothing to gain by keeping your emotions in, as there is a purpose to all that you feel.

Mercury retrograde is in Pisces through March 20, when it stations direct. Yet rather than challenges, this period brings clarity and closure to what Saturn and Neptune have been stirring up since 2011. This is the moment your understanding grows, and emotional bonds strengthen. It's time to believe in love.

1. Sagittarius

A new beginning is always possible, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, February 24, the First Quarter Moon rises in Gemini. This is an excellent time to reconnect with a past love or invest energy into improving your current relationship.

While your actions matter greatly, what you communicate to your partner is of even greater importance. Be sure that you are intentional and clear in how you express yourself. This does not mean you cannot be emotional, but you should not leave any question about your intentions for the relationship. This is your chance to say it all and quite possibly win back the heart of that special someone.

A First Quarter Moon brings an opportunity to set new intentions and focus on the actions you can take to manifest your desires. If you are single, this Gemini lunation brings good news. This is an excellent time to make the first move and ask that special person out yourself. You may also revamp your online dating profile or openly announce your feelings.

The purpose of this lunar transit is to take action that signifies you are ready for love. This is a week to align your words and actions, and go after the love you want to have in your life.

2. Virgo

Don’t rush the process, Virgo. Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, February 26. This period lasts until March 20, when Mercury finally stations direct. During this time, expect to gain greater clarity from the last few months and from patterns that have unfolded over the previous decade.

Neptune has left Pisces, bringing sharper insight into what is real and what is not. If you’ve been struggling with challenges in your relationship, this is when the truth becomes easier to recognize. That clarity can help you talk through past matters and deepen your bond, or walk away with no regrets. Immerse yourself in this retrograde and the understanding it offers, knowing this is not a process you are meant to rush.

If you have been dreaming about someone from your past, you may get a second chance at love. Mercury retrograde is often associated with the return of an ex, but in some cases, that return is wanted and even necessary. Just because you broke up once does not mean it is bound to happen again. Two people often need time to work on themselves or figure out what they truly want before they are ready to plan a life together. Be wary of words that are not backed up by consistent actions, and allow this time to be one of reflection and potential second chances.

3. Scorpio

The past carries a purpose, Scorpio. While you have been avoiding certain matters from your past, you are asked to reflect before making any monumental decisions about your life.

On March 4, 2018, Mercury was in conjunction with Venus in Pisces. Since that time, Saturn completed its karmic cycle in this sign, so you should now be able to see how much has changed. On Saturday, February 28, Mercury once again conjuncts Venus in Pisces, activating this area of your life. This is not a transit that occurs frequently, so its importance is amplified.

Mercury is retrograde at this time, meaning you may revisit a past issue or reconnect with someone from your history. You are now viewing the situation through a new lens. Whatever you choose to do is your decision, but it should reflect the growth you have experienced during this period. If you are single, pay attention to what arises as Mercury conjuncts Venus. These two planets have not met in Pisces since 2018, making this a significant moment. Mercury retrograde could represent a past person returning, but it may also symbolize renewed commitment or meeting someone with long-term potential. Make sure you are ready to receive what comes in. This is not fleeting energy. It speaks to lasting love. Advertisement 4. Cancer Design: YourTango Embrace a new beginning, Cancer. On Sunday, March 1, the North Node conjuncts Venus in Pisces, activating a phase of growth and renewal within your romantic life. This energy is not harsh like it may have felt in years past. Instead, it arrives with a gentle softness. Advertisement The North Node governs your fate, while Venus rules your heart’s desires. Together, they symbolize you and your partner stepping into a new chapter. This could represent a deeper spiritual connection, a shared purpose that benefits others, or even a significant relocation. Whatever you decide, be sure you make choices together and remain open to unexpected adventures. If you are happily single, you may encounter an unexpected romantic opportunity during this transit. Pisces energy supports new beginnings in love, while also highlighting abundance and travel. This is about stepping out of your comfort zone or breaking free from any rut you have been stuck in so you can fully live your life. Ironically, focusing on your own growth and experiences is exactly what attracts the love you have been hoping for. Rather than worrying about dating apps, concentrate on being open and engaged with the world around you. Love often arrives when you are genuinely enjoying your life. More for You:

5. Libra

You can’t plan for your great love, Libra, no matter how hard you try. Relationships have a life of their own, and the universe often has plans that unfold in unexpected ways.

You are presented with an opportunity on Friday, February 27, when Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus. A square in astrology represents a need to take action. It is often compared to the climax of a movie, when things can no longer remain as they are and must change.

If you are in a relationship, this arrives as a transformation. Either the relationship evolves, or it reveals its limitations. The decision is yours. If you are single, do not be afraid to take charge of your romantic destiny. The Mars-Uranus alignment creates momentum in your love life. This is your chance to go after who and what you truly want.

Be mindful of reciprocal energy rather than trying to prove or convince someone of your worth. When used wisely, this energy revolutionizes your romantic life and opens the door to a powerful new connection. Trust your instincts and be assertive in a healthy, grounded way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.