3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From February 23 - March 1

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from February 23 to March 1, 2026. Whether you already have plans for financial growth or feel hesitant about taking a risk, it is important to keep an open mind in the days ahead.

Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, February 26. While Mercury retrogrades are often associated with delays or confusion, this one actually works in your favor. This transit creates space for reflection and reassessment. New financial opportunities are emerging, and past ones are resurfacing, including ideas you previously dismissed.

This week also falls within the Eclipse Portal, the period between the Solar Eclipse on February 17 and the Lunar Eclipse on March 3. Eclipses signal sudden breakthroughs and unexpected changes. Stay attentive to what arises and remain steadfast in your desire for financial success.

1. Taurus

This is a time to take action, Taurus. On Tuesday, February 24, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini rises. A First Quarter Moon represents a turning point that calls for action toward your intentions, especially those related to your financial life. In Gemini, you may face a choice between what benefits you in the short term and what supports long-term success. Don't talk yourself out of making a decision, and ensure that whatever you choose aligns with your highest goals.

This lunar transit also brings an opportunity to begin a new financial project, pursue a job opportunity, or adopt a healthier way of managing your money. Because the Moon is tied to emotions and instincts, it is important to trust your intuition while also recognizing your worth.

You have a natural ability to create financial stability, but this week invites you to think bigger. A fresh start is possible, especially if you are willing to act with confidence and clarity. Financial success is yours for the taking.

2. Aquarius

You deserve financial success, Aquarius. The North Node unites with the Sun in Pisces on Sunday, March 1. Pisces governs matters of finances and abundance. With the current stellium in this water sign, you are guided to embrace the opportunities arising in your life. The North Node represents your fate and what you are meant to grow into, while the Sun reflects the action you can take to claim it.

While Pisces energy brings new financial opportunities and unexpected gifts, it also asks you to honor what truly matters. Financial success is valuable, but it should not come at the expense of your personal time or well-being. Stay mindful of unexpected opportunities and choose the paths that create genuine, lasting abundance.

Look at the bigger picture in the week ahead, especially as retrograde Mercury aligns with Venus in Pisces on Saturday, February 28. This alignment may revive a past dream or previous vision for your life that helps you achieve financial success while living in a way that aligns with your values.

3. Capricorn

Go after what you deserve, Capricorn. Mars is currently in Aquarius, creating a strong desire for financial success and independence. This transit brings about a financial gift, inheritance, or a matter involving property. Yet, this energy is also about realizing what you genuinely deserve from life, even if you didn’t receive it in childhood.

On Friday, February 27, Mars aligns with Uranus. This represents a shift from a purely financial goal to one that also includes a creative element. You may first need to deal with wounds of lack from your childhood, but what emerges is the freedom to tap into your natural talents. You are headed toward a life that looks radically different from the one you grew up in, but you must make sure to embody the wealth and ease that you’ve always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.