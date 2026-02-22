Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For February 23 - March 1 — The Eclipse Portal Is Activated

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for February 23 - March 1, 2026. An eclipse portal is currently open as we're in between two eclipses. We are still in the energy of the powerful solar eclipse in Aquarius from February 17 and the next eclipse is a full moon lunar eclipse on March 3. This eclipse season is quite unpredictable.

The Aquarius eclipse squared Uranus, and on February 27, Mars squares Uranus, an unpredictable and volatile aspect that can lead to disruptive circumstances, arguments, and in extreme cases, breakups or endings. Mercury conjuncts Venus on the same day, which may give us some planetary help as this aspect is geared toward pleasantries and love.

Mercury is retrograde from February 25 until March 20. When it comes to love, Retrograde Mercury is a time to adjust your expectations. This is not the time to put the cart before the horse and start planning a future. Slow down and let time show you whether or not you're actually compatible with the person you are interested in. This is not the time to accept new commitments or jump to any conclusions about anyone new you have met. Retrograde Mercury is like a wild card and strongly associated with the past. Sometimes we can reconnect with people, but there is no guarantee.

Retrograde Mercury has seemingly fated effects, and can sometimes bring people back together who are meant to be. Sometimes it ends relationships that are not meant to last. If you are in a stable relationship, you should have nothing to worry about. Retrograde Mercury period is a time to reassess our lives and relationships. I would not advise joining new dating sites until it goes direct, and it's best to avoid getting engaged, married or making commitments you may later change over the next three weeks.

Weekly love horoscopes for February 23 - March 1, 2026:

Aries

Aries, this week is more reflective than last week as Saturn and Neptune pick up steam in your chart and Mercury turns retrograde in your 12th house, which will cause you to focus on your inner life more.

In some cases, this energy brings up negative issues that need to be released. The Mars-Uranus square may cause disruptions in friendships or at home if you are not aware of your feelings and those of others.

Taurus

Taurus, communication may be a problem this week, especially in terms of friends, including anyone you may be interested in along with those in your close circle.

By mid-week, you may start to feel agitated and lose your temper more easily than normal. A work disruption could interfere with your personal life, so keep on an even keel for things to go smoothly.

Gemini

Gemini, your love life this week may be defined by mindful reconsideration of your current state with a partner or someone you have recently met.

The end of the week could bring a conflict over worldview or philosophical ideas with a friend if you aren’t careful, so don’t be forceful in your opinions.

Cancer

Cancer, this week, you are looking for openness and honesty in your relationships and hoping to be able to give back the same.

While there may be some tension or an unexpected disruption in your emotional life this week, the Mercury-Venus conjunction on the 28th brings clarity and hopefulness again.

Leo

Leom, your focus is on a partner or potential partner this week with the February eclipse falling in your seventh house. You're seeking deeper emotional security and intimacy now that Mercury is retrograding in your eighth house.

Avoid situations that could cause a disruption in a partnership during the latter part of the week. It’s not the time for contentious issues to be brought up.

Virgo

Virgo, Mercury is retrograding in your seventh house of partners. There is a good possibility you can connect with someone from your past, or you will at least be thinking about them.

You are seeking more honesty and reality in your relationships this week. Venus in your seventh house attracts companionship to you and makes a current relationship more pleasant.

Libra

Libra, if you have a relationship, it may reach some sort of peak or climax by the 27th, especially if there are problems. Should things end, know that Uranus only removes that which no longer serves a purpose.

If your relationship gets through the week, then chances are your relationship will continue and week’s end should be pleasant.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Mercury is retrograding in your fifth house of love, bringing about deep reflection on your relationship or a potential relationship this week. There is a good chance you could reconnect with someone you have known before.

If you are in a relationship that is not working for you, you may suddenly realize it's time to make some changes.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week you may focus on past experiences that made you who you are. This includes how your relationships have evolved.

Communication may become more difficult lately, and with Mercury turning retrograde, you may find yourself thinking of past loves. If you are unsure of a relationship this week, it could reach a turning point one way or another.

Capricorn

Capricorn, communication may become more difficult this week with retrograde Mercury transiting your third house of communication. Pay attention to the way you phrase things when dealing with significant others.

You have planetary help with Venus also in your third house, and you may take a short trip with someone this week.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week, retrograde Mercury could affect your self-esteem and the way you see yourself. If this is the case, it is simply an opportunity to correct any problems. You are a work in progress, as are your relationships.

You have a decisive moment on Friday when someone may challenge your approaches to things, but if your relationship is solid, it will survive.

Pisces

Pisces, Mercury retrogrades in your first house this week, which affects you personally. This isn’t all negative, though. You may take many nice trips down memory lane or reconnect with someone.

With Venus also in your first house, you have the ability to draw others to you, and you should be at your best. Old, unresolved issues could come up toward week’s end, but it's only so you can release them.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.