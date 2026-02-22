The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, February 23 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, February 23, 2026. Today, three planets are in their signs of exaltation: Venus, the Moon, and Jupiter. The day's energy is highly charged, turning your attention toward beauty, abundance, and luck.

The collective tarot card for everyone is The Star, symbolizing hope, renewal and positive outcomes. If you desire to do something that improves your life, now is the time to prioritize softness. Light a scented candle while thinking about a goal, or draw a bubble bath tonight and soak for an hour, envisioning the perfect house with your ideal partner. Enjoy the good things life has to offer now, and savor them.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, February 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Pentacles

Aries, the Queen of Pentacles, represents gentle energy that comes when you make your nest or do domestic things. On February 23, life is hectic, but you can improvise. Starting with slowing things down.

Pick up your favorite pastry or order a comfort food item from your favorite restaurant. Slip on your favorite clothes and take a simple approach to your day. Things don't have to control your mind, even if they demand your energy. Find balance in the middle of the haze.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Temperance

Temperance means moderation, and restraint is your middle name, Taurus. On February 23, you find a way to bring things back into focus.

You don't have to allow too many distractions pull you in the wrong direction. Instead, you choose what to divert your attention toward. Life makes its demands, and you set the boundaries.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Swords

You are the Queen of Swords, symbolizing sharp wit and intellectual activities. On February 23, you make the most use of your time by studying people and observing human nature.

Today's a perfect day for people-watching or nature-watching. Visit a local museum or go to a busy coffee shop. Ponder life's biggest questions while taking in all the busyness that life brings.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, you have to build a life on solid ground, and the Tower symbolizes its opposite.

What you assume has to be rooted in logic or a real-world truth. On February 23, you reveal the areas of your thinking that require revision. You can't trust what's incomplete, and you certainly can't build a future on it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Don't be so hard on yourself, Leo, if you haven't reached all your goals. Life on February 23 teaches you patience. With the Nine of Cups reversed, what is left unfinished comes to the surface, creating a sense of sadness and discomfort.

You want to capture opportunities now because you're aware of what you've missed. Instead of lamenting and staying stuck, trust that this day positioned you to be ready to take the world by storm.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords, reversed

On February 23, you want to move forward, but every once in a while, your past pulls you back into regret, and you feel like you can't move ahead without addressing it. The Six of Swords, reversed, reminds you that letting go is a decision, and that resistance could be part of the problem.

Virgo, life can't be perfect, no matter how much you want it to be. Try not to let yourself get pulled into the undertow of dark emotions. Self-forgiveness is the key to setting history down and moving toward your future.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands

While the Knight of Wands is about high energy and moving forward with passion, today is about the opposite: rest and relaxation. On February 23, instead of running to the store, run to the couch and watch videos instead.

Libra, enjoy vegging and relaxing your mind without spending money. Practice the 24-hour rule and take a shopping hiatus before taking any action, so you have a cushion for fast decision-making.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles

You are so intense, and part of that trait involves patience. The Knight of Pentacles symbolizes waiting and methodical thinking.

On February 23, it's much easier for you to put a situation on hold. Even though others may try to push you to meet a deadline or cut a project short, listening to your gut is best. Scorpio, even great advice can be wrong when the timing is off.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hierophant, reversed

Sagittarius, you don't like being told what to do, and The Hierophant, reversed, is about resisting tradition when it doesn't align with your beliefs or ideas.

On February 23, you experience an inner urge not to allow people or things push you to be someone you're not. Instead, you choose to follow your path. You are a tradition-breaker when it makes sense; you don't let anyone define your identity.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Wands, reversed

A big decision needs to be made on February 23, and the King of Wands reversed depicts hasty decisions made without careful forethought.

So, Capricorn, take your time when you have to make a snap decision. Ask others for help to reduce the likelihood of errors. Sometimes, a team approach is best when your choices impact others.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands

You have often wondered what it would be like to be your own boss, and on February 23, you get a glimpse.

Your daily tarot card, the King of Wands, is about entrepreneurial energy, and you're called to test out an idea or talk about it. Write it down and give yourself a timeline to jot down a plan. Aquarius, you want to move a vision from thought to paper so it feels more real.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Cups

Pisces, your feelings are highly engaged today, and the King of Cups talks about taking charge of intense emotions. You often enjoy feeling yours, but sometimes they can take over too intensely.

On February 23, nurture your energy so that you can control it. Rather than allow your feelings to run rampant, get curious and ask yourself questions. Find the heart of your reason why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.