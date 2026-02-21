Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For February 23 - March 1, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of February 23 - March 1, 2026. Two cards popped out to give fair warning that any moments of confusion or utter lostness are just tests for us to show off our ingenuity.

Both the Ace of Wands and Six of Pentacles came out in reverse, so similarly to Mercury going retrograde in Pisces on the 26th, we are stepping into this week in a haze. But on the positive side, how we see it is up to us. This haziness can appear beautiful, like a mystical puzzle for us to make sense of, or it can seem so bewildering that it gives us a headache. This week and its energy are a one-size-fits-all kind of situation, but again, our individual perspective can make or break it for each of us.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for February 23 - March 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Weekly tarot card for Aries: Seven of Pentacles

Aries, your weekly tarot horoscope shows you are on a roll this week, and there's no telling how far you'll go! The Seven of Pentacles showed up for you, meaning there is no stopping you this week.

During the first-quarter moon in Gemini on the 24th, you feel inclined to take that extra step, going into action and making major decisions that lead you to a brand new connection or creative endeavor. You've got something new to say, and you're going to say it in capital letters.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Weekly tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords

Taurus, this week is welcoming you to the winner's circle or a winner's mentality. With the Five of Swords coming out, your mind is set on winning.

Thanks to the waxing crescent moon in your sign on the 23rd, you understand that the secret to getting the results you want is having the right intentions. So, losing is not an option. Giving in or giving up is not an option. You're ready to go for it and win at all costs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Weekly tarot card for Gemini: Four of Pentacles

Gemini, your tarot horoscope is highlighting how creativity helps your finances this week. The Four of Pentacles represents financial self-control, whether by choice or necessity.

In your case, this week is an opportunity to show off how you manage to make something out of nothing or a dollar out of fifteen cents. People admire how open your mind is and how innovative you can be, so when the waxing gibbous moon goes through your sign and Cancer from February 25-28, expect to teach others your magical ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Weekly tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man

Cancer, your tarot horoscope is showing that you are ready to go wherever you feel called this week. The Hanged Man has you viewing love and life from a new perspective, more open to whatever the universe has available for you. Just in time for Pisces season, you are going with the flow, flowing on faith and wonder.

No need to worry about when Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces on the 26th, because it won't faze you. You'll see the moments of misunderstanding as a beautiful maze you can't wait to celebrate making it through when you come out on the other side stronger and in a better place than where you started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Weekly tarot card for Leo: Page of Wands

Leo, like the sun you are ruled by, you run hot and burn bright this week. The Page of Wands popped out for you, representing that you can't be tamed, and it is best for no one to try to put you in a box.

You are limitless and have untapped potential, especially when the first-quarter moon in Gemini urges you to initiate a new connection or when Mercury goes retrograde on the 26th, pushing you to show that you can bring life and light to any situation, no matter how complicated it seems.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Weekly tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, your tarot horoscope shows that time is of the essence for you this week. The Ace of Pentacles slipping out in reverse means that somebody is on a time clock.

Did you give someone a deadline, or are you feeling the pressure of being on a deadline? The answer to those questions comes on February 23, when the waxing crescent moon is in Taurus, and March 1, when the waxing gibbous moon is in Leo.

That extra heat or pressure is regarding your ninth house on the 23rd (your perception at this time) and your 12th house on the 1st (bringing to light your hidden or untapped influences). You're on the verge of a new outlook. Are you ready?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Weekly tarot card for Libra: Death

Libra, you're going to feel pushed to let go of something so you can welcome something new, and the idea of that can seem daunting, but it will all work out in the end.

Everyone gets nervous when the Death card comes out, but it only means that you are on the verge of a major transition. Good or bad, a change is coming this week. Because of the waxing crescent moon in Gemini, Cancer, and Leo energy from February 25 through March 1, the change is meant to put you in alignment.

The universe has big plans for you, and you are being put in a position. Don't focus so much on what has to end. Instead, celebrate your growth and see this new thing as your reward for making it to a new level.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Weekly tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, though you don't scare easily, your tarot horoscope is showing that this week will test your reserve. The Three of Wands came out in reverse, meaning there are some unexpected delays that you will not be a fan of this week.

Normally, you keep those feelings to yourself and work around it. But this week, you are more expressive about your frustration. You may be able to blame mixups on Mercury retrograde in Pisces starting on February 26, but other folks can blame your expressiveness on the moon being in Gemini and Cancer energy February 24th-28th.

These movements are tapping on your fifth, eighth, and ninth houses, so you're expressing how these mixups cause misunderstandings with your image and how you see the situation overall, bringing you to question the purpose of certain relationships in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Weekly tarot cards for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles, reversed & Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, two cards jumped out for your tarot horoscope, showing that you are on the verge of some life decisions this week.

The King of Pentacles in reverse and the Ten of Swords upright coming out together symbolize that you have a vision of where you want to be. Though you've put that wish out into the universe, the answer you received back is that you have to give to get.

You may or may not have recognized these things or people as dead weight or that they were holding you back, but this week, because of the first-quarter moon in Gemini, it becomes painfully clear that you have to make a decision once and for all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Weekly tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, the Two of Wands in reverse shows that you are stepping into unknown territory this week. That can be a little scary at first, but in the end, you know it will be worth it to take a chance.

February 24 is an angel number day, 224, and it is calling for you to trust the process. You want more balance and stability in your life, making this move during the first-quarter moon in Gemini on this day will help put you in alignment for the rest of the week.

You may find yourself questioning if this leap of faith is crazy, especially when Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces on the 26th, but again, trust the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Weekly tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, this week is about calling someone out for not being true to themselves as the mask is slipping off. The Seven of Swords coming out in reverse suggests a great pretender is revealed this week. This moment may be confusing because of who you believed them to be.

Nevertheless, this isn't a time to ridicule, but a time to be seen. If the great pretender is you, allow people to see the real you, especially during the waxing gibbous moon in Leo on March 1st. If the great pretender is someone else, give them some grace by putting yourself in their shoes to see from their perspective, especially when the moon is in Gemini energy between February 24th and 25th.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Weekly tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

Happy birthday, Pisces! Your tarot horoscope is showing that life will feel like a dream this week, and not even Mercury retrograde in your sign can turn it into a nightmare.

The Ten of Cups came out for you, which is the epitome of wish fulfillment. What did you pray or wish for? What have you been putting your energy into? Get ready to reap what you've sown, because this is your time!

Continue to trust yourself, follow your heart, and your intuition. It is leading you well. You feel confirmation of this around the 28th on angel number day 228, a day of karmic balance, abundance, and spiritual growth.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.