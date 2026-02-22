3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 23, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era that begins on February 23, 2026. We're able to accomplish whatever we put our minds to on Monday.

Monday's astrological energy makes it very easy to accumulate power. We complete what is necessary and bring an end to the hard times we've been experiencing. These astrological signs are able to withstand the pressure and achieve peace of mind and much-deserved security. February 23 marks the start of a powerful new era, and we are ready.

1. Scorpio

Monday brings you a private victory, though it doesn't necessarily need an announcement on social media. You did it, Scorpio, whatever it is. All you know is that it's over and you're ready for your party. On February 23, you start to take control of your life and reclaim what is yours.

You know that this has been a long time coming. Finally, you feel empowered. You might even be able to say that you've arrived.

This is a beautiful day for you, Scorpio, and the start of a new era in your life. You got your power back, and your private victory is all yours to celebrate. Nice work!

2. Virgo

On February 23, you recognize that if you need something in your life, then it's definitely up to you to get it. You can no longer wait around for someone else to alleviate your problems, Virgo. You realize now that you would be waiting forever, and you are unwilling to do so.

Monday's astrological energy comes to the rescue in the form of self-acknowledgment. This day helps you do what is needed entirely on your own. You're the boss here, Virgo. Own it.

Now that you realize you don't need to go through another day of hard times and dreary results, you are ready to take action. You take back your power, and you use it well. This is the start of a powerful new era in your life, Virgo. Enjoy it.

3. Aquarius

As hard as it may be for you at times, Aquarius, there's nothing like recognizing when you're right. You are following your heart, despite what others tell you to do. On February 23, you know that your opinion is the only one that matters.

You are doing things your way now, and it's working. How could anyone else know what you need to do better than yourself? All along, you had a good feeling that you were on the right track. As it turns out, that feeling was correct, Aquarius. It's time to trust your instincts.

You were experiencing hard times because you constantly conceded to the ideas and expectations of others. That's just not you, Aquarius. It's truly no wonder you were miserable. Well, no more! You are letting go of those expectations and doing things your way from now on. Welcome to a powerful new era. The future is looking so bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.