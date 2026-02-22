The Eclipse Portal Is Open & Affects Each Zodiac Sign Differently From February 23 - March 1

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week. The eclipse portal is open and affects each zodiac sign's horoscope differently from February 23 to March 1, 2026.

We're getting back to ourselves after last week’s potent solar eclipse and ahead of next week's lunar eclipse. The Gemini Moon starts things off, allowing us all to connect and communicate freely. Friendships are a major theme at the start of the week, as we learn how to show up for the people we care about.

The Cancer Moon on February 26 brings heightened emotions before the creative Leo Moon on February 28 gets us out of a slump and energizes us for the road ahead.

Aries

For you, Aries, this week is about friendships and your goals for the future. Last week's eclipse made you more cognizant of the groups you associate with. Now is the time to be very mindful of who you let in.

The transits this week allow you to see more clearly what you would like to create and achieve in the future. Over the next several months, you will be figuring out whether your plans need to be modified. Saturn in your sign helps by making you slow down and become less impulsive.

Taurus

After the Solar eclipse in Aquarius, you understand why it's important to stay away from drama. While the transits this week have you focused on collaborations, this is also a time to become more comfortable working on your own.

Saturn in Aries helps you become more independent, while Mercury retrograde shows you that being in hermit mode is not such a bad thing. In fact, it can help you evolve your creative skills, as long as you’re patient with the process.

Gemini

Through the challenges you face this week, you uncover plenty of gifts with the luminous Leo Moon adding reassurance and confidence. If you lost faith in yourself, you can rekindle it during this Pisces season.

You have a growing desire to initiate new things, but with Mercury retrograde on February 26, it’s best to focus on planning and strategy. Consider going back to an existing project you may have forgotten about.

Cancer

During last week's eclipse, you experienced a rebirth, as the transit brought back some emotional themes from the past. With the lunations this week, expect to see your power return.

Saturn is here to help build your armor and illuminate the path you are carving for yourself. The Leo Moon keeps you focused on the goals that you want to accomplish in the future. This lunar transit adds an element of hopefulness that feels like a blessing for you.

Leo

For you, Leo, the energy this week centers on the negative habits you have in your romantic life. This is the time to abandon these habits and be mindful of your energy. Do not let the past dictate your present.

If you are in an existing relationship, Pisces season allows you to establish deeper bonds through meaningful communication and quality time. The Gemini Moon also helps you be more willing to communicate and open up to friends or your partner.

Virgo

Mercury retrograde teaches you how to be more patient with others, Virgo. Thankfully, Saturn is no longer in Pisces, bringing challenges. While it is possible to deal with miscommunications, Venus in Pisces adds support. This week, it's easy to stay away from drama. Focus on preserving the peace and being as diplomatic as possible.

Libra

Don’t go looking for love that is not worth your time, Libra. Prioritize attracting partners and friends who are aligned with your goals. Thankfully, Saturn in Aries is making an opposition to your sign, reminding you to stay grounded and be more discerning when allowing people into your life. During this time, you are learning how to be less codependent.

Scorpio

During this time, you may feel like you’re picking up the pieces after the eclipse last week. Make sure to treat yourself kindly and give yourself the love you need. You benefit from Mercury retrograde since it allows you to slow down and focus on the hobbies that bring you a lot of excitement and joy.

Concentrate on what you are passionate about, and during this retrograde, you can sharpen those skills. For example, if you started a drawing project, you may go back to it during this time and improve your abilities.

Sagittarius

This week, reflect on the dynamics you have with others and consider how you treat them. If you’ve been aggressive with your mannerisms or failed to listen to others, this is a good time to begin changing your habits.

After the eclipse, working well with others is very important. Enhance your communication during Mercury retrograde and prioritize listening to others. This can help you become a better leader.

Capricorn

If you’ve been juggling too many things at once, this is a period to be mindful of your energy. Open your planner and utilize it. The eclipse last week showed you that you must be mindful of your time and schedule.

Mercury stations retrograde on February 26, teaching you how to balance your home and work. Time is important, particularly if you feel burnt out. Take the rest you need and don’t rush, especially since there is another eclipse next week.

Aquarius

You continue to be the star of the show, even though we are now in Pisces season. Although the Moons in Gemini and Leo are linked to love, this is also a period that reflects a love for learning new things.

You may enter a new chapter with your educational goals or feel encouraged to work harder to achieve success. Saturn in Aries boosts your performance as long as you stay diligent and prepared.

Pisces

Mercury is stationing retrograde in your sign on February 26. This transit reminds you to be mindful of your communication. Double-check your emails, review your projects, check your planner, and think before you speak.

With Venus in your sign, things are manageable for the next several weeks. When the Moon is in Cancer, it is easy for you to reconcile with friends or romantic partners. This is a period for healing, Pisces.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.