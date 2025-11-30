Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, December 1 — Something Clicks

Today's love horoscopes are here for December 1, 2025, revealing how the Aries Moon trine Mars in Sagittarius influences each zodiac sign's relationships on Monday. Although the Aries Moon is known for being impulsive, that doesn’t mean that your first instincts are wrong on Monday. Pausing to reflect on your feelings is key today — just be mindful not to let yourself slip into overthinking. With the Moon in Aries trine Mars, you’ll trust yourself and your feelings, creating the perfect opportunity to take action.

With Aries and Sagittarius both fire signs, today is all about what you choose to do, primarily as it will be based on your feelings. When that feeling to take action arises, pause, reflect on where it’s coming from and why it’s important to you. Be honest with yourself about how long you’ve tried to shove this feeling down, and what purpose avoidance would have served. This can help you build greater trust in your feelings and in your ability to take action. It’s the start of a brand-new month, and the last one of 2025. There is no better time to go after what and who you want than today, so that you can make this final chapter truly count.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 1, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Something exciting is in store for you, beautiful Aries. It’s time to trust your feelings and take a chance on doing something you’ve wanted to for a while. Whether it’s making the first move or booking your first solo trip, you’re being encouraged to start living the life you want now without delay.

Embrace new experiences on Monday. Surprise an existing partner with a night out at a new venue. Just stop waiting for the perfect time and make the most of this moment.

Taurus

Listen closely, dear Taurus. While you will need to take action today, you first must create space to connect with your intuition and listen to that inner voice.

You are learning to love in a new way on Monday, which means you are being encouraged to take charge of your romantic destiny and become the transformation you’re seeking.

Gemini

The best relationships start as friends, Gemini. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you are being guided to embrace becoming best friends with your partner. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have other friends, of course, but only that a bond of friendship within a romantic relationship is what allows a connection to last.

Today, you may discover you have feelings for a friend, or that you want to build a friendship with a current partner. Try to be honest about what you’re feeling and hold space for creating the best possible relationship.

Cancer

Let your partner know how you feel, Cancer. You’ve been holding some of your feelings within, especially about the direction that you want to take in a particular relationship. The time has come to finally be honest.

This isn’t only about wanting your happily-ever-after. You also need stability to let your walls truly down. On Monday, let them know how you feel and what you want, as this will help serve as a new beginning in your relationship.

Leo

Take your relationship in an entirely new direction, dearest Leo. You have a great deal of excitement and adventure in your romantic life today. This will help you free yourself from stagnancy or a pattern of arguments.

Instead of worrying about the mundane, try to plan a day or evening to enjoy with your partner. Consider doing something adventurous together to bring in fresh energy and get out of the confusion you both have been in.

Virgo

Build a deeper bond, Virgo. Everything has been going well in your relationship and at home, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement.

You’ve been wanting to change how you and your partner connect. It’s not just about the life you create together, but about the desire to know that there’s no one else for you but this person. Try to set aside some alone time on Monday and consider doing some couples intimacy activities to help build the bond you desire.

Libra

Clarity only comes to those who ask, Libra. There is nothing to fear in this situation. You and someone special have been together for a while, so it’s natural to have questions about what is in store for you.

While your partner will be able to hold space for a conversation, you will need to bring this issue up on Monday. Try to pause before making any judgments and be sure that you’re trying to understand the situation from their point of view, too.

As long as you both are willing to compromise, this situation can help bring you closer together.

Scorpio

You feel strong and confident today in advocating for what you deserve in your relationship, Scorpio. Watch for being too forceful, though, as you don’t want to push away the person you love inadvertently.

Bring up your feelings and why you feel you haven’t been treated as you deserve to be, but also hold space for whether this relationship is truly meant to be a part of your future. You won’t have to force anyone to love you in the ways you deserve to be.

Sagittarius

There is nothing wrong with falling in love with yourself, Sagittarius. Whether it’s a string of romantic disappointments or a particular relationship that hasn’t worked out, you are being called to focus on yourself today.

This doesn’t mean an actual break-up is imminent. You need to be sure that you’re loving yourself in the way that you hope a partner will.

Plan something special for yourself today, speak to yourself with love, and be willing to pause until you trust yourself to decide what comes next.

Capricorn

You can no longer ignore what is going on at home, Capricorn. There is a situation within your home and personal life that is similar to the wounds of your past. While this does serve as an opportunity for healing, you’ve been trying to avoid dealing with what is going on.

Today will make avoidance impossible, so be ready to face this head-on. Try to detach from how you think or fear this situation will play out, and instead focus on the opportunity for healing it has brought up.

Aquarius

Plan a night with friends, Aquarius. You're feeling positive today and ready to have a night with your closest circle of friends.

While you may want to invite your partner, don’t worry if you want this time to yourself as well. Let yourself share all that you’ve been feeling and thinking about recently, as your friends will be able to offer you valuable advice.

This may even help to kickstart a new phase of your life where you realize you no longer have to fear losing your freedom in a relationship.

Pisces

Be willing to go after what you want, Pisces. You are filled with a newfound sense of self-confidence today, which will encourage you to go after what you want, including someone special you’ve had your eye on for quite a while.

While they are different from your usual type, this individual really piques your curiosity because of who they are and not just what they look like. Let yourself take a chance with this person and see where it goes. After all, you never know when love will strike.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.