December 2025 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign — An Absolutely Beautiful Month Ends The Year

December 2025 horoscopes are here, revealing a beautiful and energizing month for each zodiac sign when we feel more optimistic and hopeful than we have in a long time. Since the month starts during Sagittarius season, we don't hesitate to take action. Prepare to embark on new adventures and meet new people, especially with the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 and the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19 promoting a period for socializing and travel.

On the 10th, Neptune stations direct in the sign of Pisces, helping us finally see things more clearly. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, making us more curious about the world around us. Mars will be in its exalted sign of Capricorn on the 15th, helping us to be more methodical and hardworking. The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st and Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, transforming our work ethic and helping us develop love and care for the personal projects and work we enjoy doing. If we’ve been slacking off, we have the support from Mars and Saturn in Pisces to get things done just in time for the New Year.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for December 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, more adventures and new stories begin at the start of the month with Sagittarius season teaching you the value of friendships, discipline, and courage. Things get interesting during the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th, bringing to your attention your friends and social circles.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, making it easier to work hard within your professional or academic sector. You may experience an increased desire to travel, whether locally or abroad. Some might decide to travel by reading a good book from the comfort of home.

When Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, you could surprise yourself with what you can accomplish. This is a time when it will be easier to stand out. If you’re competing against others, it will be an easy victory with Mars superpowering you.

The New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th encourages you to explore new topics or learn something new. When the Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, you dream big and work hard towards your goals. Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, bringing allies and support to your professional and academic sector.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, take the time to treat yourself during the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th, which helps you recharge.

On the 10th, Neptune stations direct, which helps you see the people you surround yourself with for who they really are. Mercury in Sagittarius starting on the 11th and the New Moon on December 19 also illuminate this part of your chart. For those in relationships, this could make you more aware of the shared resources you have with your partner. Developing a savings plan will be on your mind since you will have a focus on growth. If you've gotten lax with your spending habits, this is a time for you to shift this mindset and be more practical about your finances.

On the 15th, Mars enters Capricorn and the Sun joins this part of your chart on the 21st. New philosophies are tied with this period since your curiosity is enhanced. Expect to connect with an inspiring goal.

Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, ushering in a new period filled with romance since you will be more aware of what you want in love moving forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're the star of the show with the Full Moon in your sign on the 4th, serving as a recap for all you've achieved over the last six months. You are elevating, and this energy shows you just how much you're capable of when Saturn enters Aries again in February 2026.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th followed by the New Moon on the 19th. This energy brings new life to your partnership sector. Expect improvement and better communication now that Mercury is direct, especially with Venus, the planet of love, also in this sign for a few more days. Be willing to reconcile and prioritize the needs of others if you’ve been a little selfish. These are opportunities to enhance your bonds with others, and this isn’t limited to friends — colleagues or classmates are also more appreciative of how attentive you are.

Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, the Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, and Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th. This energy shift helps you find your courage and be more inspired to prepare and plan for what you desire to create in the next several months.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, December brings a lot of love and productivity as we prepare to enter Capricorn season. The Full Moon on the 4th shows you that you will need to take time to focus on your needs and incorporate time for fun.

Neptune stations direct on the 10th, a time for revising your ongoing personal projects. With Mercury direct, you are able to add the finishing touches. You'll have a better idea of what you want to change since you’ll be more detail-oriented. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, boosting your ideas and helping you come up with some more interesting concepts. The New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th is the perfect time to begin putting together the foundation for your goals.

Mars enters your partnership sector on the 15th, reminding you to be considerate of others’ emotions. Listen to them and be mindful of your words since Mars in Capricorn could make you a lot more critical.

On the 21st, the Sun enters Capricorn, showing you the beauty of friendships. You're inspired to socialize and network over the next several weeks. Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, bringing more love to your world and helping boost your confidence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, prepare for interesting connections with the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th. Meeting new people feels much easier since you will feel completely in your element.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, a flirty and exciting transit that opens your heart to new experiences and helps you develop more trust in your romantic partner. For those who are single, the New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th helps you meet new people.

Mars moves into Capricorn on the 15th, showing you how to work well with others and take on the role of mentor for friends or colleagues. With the Sun entering Capricorn on the 21st, you are learning how to listen to others and be more patient with them. These learning experiences will allow you to excel in the professional or academic sectors.

When Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, show yourself compassion and patience.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th brings to light what you want to create and build within your career sector. It's a good time for you to get back on track, especially if you’ve been avoiding bringing structure to this part of your chart over the last six months.

Neptune station direct in your relationship house on the 10th, allowing you to see friends or romantic partners without rose-colored glasses. Have the conversations you’ve avoided so you can strengthen your relationships.

When Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, you take the lead at home and become more of a mediator in your family or friend circle. Just be mindful of your communication while Mars is in this sign until December 15. When Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, it brings you a lot of thrilling moments within your relationship sector. The social New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th helps you to meet new people over the next several months.

Capricorn season begins on the 21st, a beautiful beginning for love and romance. Once Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, connect with your ideas and nourish concepts for projects you may have abandoned earlier in the year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, getting back on track will be a lot easier with the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4, a potent energy for personal growth and expansion.

Mercury enters Sagittarius once more on December 11, bringing to light the dynamic you have with friends or colleagues.

Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, connecting you with family. You could decide to begin a journey of researching as you become more intrigued by your family history.

The New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th is a pleasant transit as it meets with Venus in this sign, bringing a period of calm and harmony. The connections you have with your friends will be meaningful at this time as the New Moon helps you be more appreciative of them.

The Sun and Venus enter the sign of Capricorn on the 21st and 24th, bringing new creative ideas to your home sector, a period for dinner parties or hosting more movie nights with the people you love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Neptune stationing direct on the 10th feels nostalgic as your past relationships could come to mind. Protecting your boundaries will be essential as you try to develop more trust in others.

On the 11th, Mercury enters Sagittarius, shifting your priority towards financial goals. You'll feel more inspired to work hard for your money. This could also be a time for increased research and learning new ways to work on saving.

On the 15th, Mars in Capricorn encourages you to take on authoritative roles. You feel more confident leading as Mars guides and empowers you since it is in an exalted sign.

On the 19th, the New Moon in Sagittarius helps you break away from self-doubt. This is a new beginning for you to develop a stronger sense of self.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, expanding your social circle. Venus follows on the 24th, making it easier for you to fall in love with your hobbies or projects.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon in Gemini impacts your relationship sector on December 4, making closing chapters from past relationships much easier.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th and Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th. Slow down, utilize a planner, and take your time with any outstanding work you have in order to prevent burnout.

The New Moon on December 19 is romantic for you since it meets up with Venus in your sign, making you believe in love and the possibilities connected with it. This could inspire you to focus on elevating your existing relationships. Those who are single might feel more optimistic about their future connections. Trusting and learning to love yourself are also connected with this energy.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st and Venus enters this part of your chart on the 24th, putting a focus on your sense of self-worth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mars enters your sign on December 15, a period of excellence since Mars thrives in your sign.

During the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th, you're more open to receiving support from others.

Neptune stations direct in Pisces on the 10th, showing you how your communication and self-expression have evolved in the last several years. Do you feel more creative and imaginative? Are your thoughts more scattered or structured? Neptune will enter Aries in the next year, which will bring us opportunities for new stories in the future. You are also able to experience more harmony now since this energy helps you work efficiently and as a team player because Neptune makes you more empathetic.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, a time for you to revise and edit the work you’ve been doing. During the New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th, research and take it slow.

When the Sun enters your sign on the 21st, it's an awakening for you as you rekindle with those lost dreams. Capricorn season is your month to shine and thrive, especially when Venus enters your sign on the 24th.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, December is a month of resting and recalibrating. However, there will still be moments of fun and excitement, especially with the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th revitalizing your relationship sector. Celebrate, focus on what brings you joy, and get reacquainted with your artistic talents.

When Neptune stations direct on the 10th, you feel a lot more connected with the dreamscape. You could feel a lot more intuitive at this time as well.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, putting you in the spotlight as the transit connects with your community.

Mars enters Capricorn on the 15th, showing you how to navigate your emotions and be more patient with others.

On the 19th, the Sagittarius New Moon enables you to focus on success, but it also helps you be more charming. Prepare to not only be invited to events, but also be the star of the show.

Things begin to calm down a bit when Capricorn season begins on the 21st as you learn to prioritize self-care once Venus joins the Sun on the 24th.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, as a Mutable sign, the Full Moon in Gemini on the 4th represents another chapter that comes to a close before Saturn finally moves into a new sign for good next year.

Neptune stations direct in your sign on the 10th, which will stop you from doubting yourself. However, you should still research and ask for guidance from trusted people when needed. Neptune direct also helps you see the people around you in a new light.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 11th, showing you what may be needed to navigate any lingering obstacles connected to your professional or academic sector. Be willing to work things out with others and reconcile now that Mercury is direct.

On the 15th, Mars in Capricorn feels a lot less tense as it makes a positive aspect to your sign. Collaborations continue to thrive, and with the New Moon in Sagittarius on the 19th, you receive praise for your hard work.

The Sun and Venus enter Capricorn on the 21st and 24th, boosting your popularity and confidence. Capricorn season will feel nourishing as it also helps you incorporate healing.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.