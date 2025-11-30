Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 1: The Moon Squares Jupiter

Today's horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 1, 2025, when the Moon in Aries squares up to Jupiter in Cancer. The square between these two energies brings both courage and caution.

On Monday, you may feel fierce, decisive, and willing to risk your comfort for a new possibility in one moment. Still, the next, you feel protective, nostalgic, or overwhelmed by the vulnerability that comes with change. Find a way to honor what you think by surrendering and not letting it control you.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, life may feel like it’s entering your orbit with the force of meteor showers. Everything is arriving quickly, so your job is to slow your perception down.

On Monday, look at each moment and each offer with fresh, sober eyes. Not everything that feels urgent deserves your immediate “yes.” If you need to pause, pause.

Your power today is in discernment, not speed. The only habit that threatens your growth on December 1 is impulsiveness dressed up as instinct.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, new ideas and money-making visions might tempt you like golden fruit. Yet, before you reach for all of them at once, ask yourself what you can actually commit to without self-sacrifice.

On Monday, you’re entering a period where sustainability matters more than ambition. It’s not about how much you can build, but how much you can build without burning your internal resources dry.

Slow down and choose wisely — your future self is watching.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it may feel like you’ve been swimming in emotional or mental depths for a while, struggling to find the next direction. Now, suddenly, you’re catching momentum. It’s like you’ve grown new muscles that can help you navigate the waters with strategy rather than guesswork.

You’re a shapeshifter by nature, a master of roles and reinvention, so on Monday, pick a role you want to explore this week. Your next chapter isn’t something you find. It’s something you perform into existence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, on Monday, you can release any emotional debts you’ve been carrying. Your wealth comes from recognizing your inherent worthiness. It's not based on what you’ve done for others or on how much you’ve endured. Worthiness is your birthright.

With the Moon in Aries square Jupiter in your sign, you can stand taller in yourself. Honor your softness as strength and create boundaries that feel like sacred architecture for your future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, bet on yourself with the kind of confidence that makes the universe rearrange. On Monday, set audacious intentions. Allow your desires to be dramatic, expansive, and unapologetically yours.

This is the moment you choose the path that aligns with who you truly are, not the version others expect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you feel inhibited or hesitant on Monday, let that tension spill out. Something is being revealed to you under bright lights, and if it feels like all eyes are on you, well, that's because they are.

On December 1, a choice stands before you: either continue the familiar or embrace the unknown. You are sharper than ever, intuitive in ways others underestimate, and ready for a shift that elevates you into your next level of mastery. What story are you willing to outgrow?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re rediscovering what matters and what feels aligned with your purpose and your pleasure. On Monday, wisdom arrives in gentle fragments of conversations with friends or even in the people that you observe at your local cafe.

The clarity you’re looking for is collected, not delivered. Even the gurus and mystics gather their answers along the road.

So take one step at a time. Your path is forming under your feet as you move.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, pay attention to the role you’re being pulled toward. It’s not by accident.

You are essential. Your voice is important to be heard in any room where you feel it needs to be heard. Your intuition seems farther than others realize.

On Monday, don’t shrink, don’t defer, and don’t question your value. Step into the position that’s been patiently waiting for you to claim it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your dreams may feel enormous right now, but your frustration might be coming from underestimating the value of small, consistent steps.

If you feel behind, your goals seem far from reach, or your mind oscillates between optimism and doubt, return to your own voice on Monday. That’s the only compass you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, on Monday, open the door to the parts of yourself that you rarely show. This includes the tender soul beneath the strategist and the dreamer beneath the achiever.

Relationships blossom when you allow yourself to be witnessed in all dimensions. What do you need to feel held, loved, supported? Name it. Ask for it without shrinking.

You’ll be surprised by how quickly others rise to offer you what you’ve denied yourself. This is a day for emotional expansion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, lift your chin, pull your shoulders back, and show up to every interaction on Monday with a mix of curiosity and light-hearted confidence.

There’s magic in not overthinking and in allowing moments to unfold without pre-writing the script. Let serendipity flirt with you, welcoming encounters without putting pressure on them. Some faces you meet now may become important later on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, visibility is rarely comfortable for you, but it is necessary on Monday. Your creative projects, ideas, and visions are calling for amplification.

Don’t shy away from the spotlight, because it’s not chasing you by accident. Return to your origin story that shaped your voice and your mission. You’re doing more than just participating in culture; you’re shaping it.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.