3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On December 1, 2025

Starting on December 1, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. Neptune retrograde has a way of bringing hidden truths to the surface. Once that starts taking place, away go the illusions and any confusion. As this influence reaches its peak, it removes what drains our spirit and restores us anew.

This retrograde brings out that kind of emotional truth and helps us get in touch with our own intuitive strength and self-awareness. It reminds us that joy was never lost on us. We just needed the right time to bring it back in.

On Monday, three zodiac signs begin the process of bringing joy back in. It feels clean, sincere, and about time. It's December, and we're not leaving this year without joy in our hearts. We mean it!

1. Cancer

Neptune retrograde will help you understand something about your recent worries that instantly eases your spirit. What felt like an overwhelming burden now seems manageable and even peaceful. That's a load off!

On December 1, a wave of relief washes over you. The drudgery and monotony you’ve been living with start to fade out, and in comes a sense of calm. You will finally feel like yourself again, Cancer.

Joy returns to your world in a powerful way, and you're not fighting it. You see what this positive feeling is worth, and you get to the business of nurturing it. It's a blessing, and you know it.

2. Scorpio

Neptune retrograde will remove some of that emotional fog so that you feel restored again, Scorpio. Around this time of year, it's only natural to lose perspective. Fortunately, you'll be starting a round of better days, thanks to this retrograde season.

On December 1, you'll recognize that something has not been right, and finally, you'll feel strong enough to confront it and be done with it. Your approach is loving and respectful, but you are moving with purpose. That purpose is to feel good again, Scorpio.

This transit brings joy back into your world through honesty and self-understanding. You’re not stuck anymore, and you don't intend to be stuck ever again. You're ready to move forward with confidence.

3. Pisces

Neptune retrograde helps you to reconnect with what you love, Pisces. You always hold hope in your heart, but there are times when you just give up. You know it's there, but you surrender to doubt, and that hurts.

On December 1, something becomes clear in a way that brightens your entire outlook. You'll realize that so much of your doubtful nature is just in your mind, which means that your mind can fix it, too.

And so, you do, Pisces. You fix yourself and allow joy to rule supreme. It's easy enough once you start believing in it. This day and this retrograde are all about making radical changes in how you perceive your own life. You are now making room for genuine happiness.

