4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck Starting On December 1, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract lasting abundance and luck starting on December 1, 2025, the first day of a week that begins with motivating fire energy that makes you driven to achieve your goals.

On Monday, the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Aries. Together, they help you remain flexible and open to change without losing momentum.

An honest moment on Monday could prompt you to take your life in a new direction. You may feel discouraged, but you can overcome those negative emotions and feel gratitude after a long spell of not being thankful for the challenge you face.

Advertisement

This energy shows these astrological signs that they have the grit to make their lives whatever they want it to be. Let's explore the potential of today!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you attract abundance and luck on Monday because when the Moon is in your sign, it motivates you to push ahead and take action. You don't hesitate; in fact, an Aries Moon makes you a little more impulsive under the right circumstances. Since the Sun is in Sagittarius, the environment supports honesty and authentic action, and that's all you need to do what is best for you.

Advertisement

What's best for you, Aries? Luck and abundance. You are unwilling to settle for anything less than a take-all day, starting with you initiating the best outcomes in your favor. On December 1, you don't need perfect conditions. Regardless of how things are going, you boldly take the first step. You create what you need to get what you want until the job is done.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, your relationships help you to attract what you need in your life, and because the Sun is in Sagittarius on Monday, you could recognize who is on your team or not. The Aries Moon helps to sharpen your resolve. You have the confidence you need to stand firm and take a stance on what you believe in.

This single energy shift on December 1 is a catalyst for your personal growth. You attract luck that could involve business partnerships and money. There could be tension, but discomfort is good for you. Even when there's a little less peace with others, the doors to opportunity open for you. What doesn't want you in their world goes away, and what does show up.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, Monday's Aries Moon motivates you to make changes so you can improve your home life and the financial status of your family. You get a little irritated about the status quo, especially if you know it could (and should) be much better than what it is right now. Love drives you, and on Monday, you're also a little fueled by ego in all the right ways. You know what you want, and you aren't afraid to go for it.

With the luminaries in fire energy on December 1, you're prepared to act quickly even under circumstances you wouldn't have in the past. You cut out distractions and get to the core of your problems. Solutions are found, helping you to make solid decisions that generate attractive benefits that feel mighty lucky.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you break out of an emotional rut that hindered you at work. On Monday, the Sun in Sagittarius encourages a wellness mindset. You focus on what is best for your mental health, and when that is right, everything else that's added on to your plate feels like a plus. You are more direct and assertive about what you want and need; you're unafraid to admit it and ask others for it.

On December 1, you take initiative. Trusting yourself and an authority figure becomes second nature. You aren't waiting for results to act first because you know they will come after action. Your abundance and luck are followed by courage. You are the one who takes command, and it draws greatness to you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.