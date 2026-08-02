Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, August 3: Chiron Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for August 3, 2026. Chiron goes retrograde in Taurus on Monday, beginning a phase of deep healing involving self-worth.

All too often you meet someone incredible, who you believe is out of your league. Even that term, out of your league, implies that you aren’t worthy of the best. But you are, and Chiron in Taurus is here to help you see that. You are worthy of being loved fully, regardless of your job title or the numbers in your bank account.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 3, 2026:

Aries

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Your worth is not dependent on what you can offer, Aries. You have to get over your fears of not bringing enough to the table. The truth is that you are enough as you are right now. You were born worthy.

Perhaps you worry about financially providing or being on the same level as your partner. However, your value is not tied to what you can do for others. On Monday, let yourself heal this wound so that you can finally receive what you’ve always deserved.

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Taurus

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You don’t have to be everything for everyone, Taurus. Your worthiness of love isn’t contingent upon always being the steady rock or helper for those in your life. You deserve help and support too, but you have to see that for yourself.

You don’t have to overwork yourself for love or think that you somehow have to earn it. On August 3, be willing to take a step back and give yourself what you need.

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Gemini

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Sit with your wounds, Gemini. No matter how much you try to smile through it and pretend, you can't avoid your healing.

This phase of your life is about sitting with and acknowledging your wounds around receiving love. You tend to think that you are too much and somehow not enough, all at the same time. On Monday, focus on your inner voice and use affirmations to help heal your ability to receive what is meant for you.

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Cancer

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You deserve a healthy relationship, Cancer. Although your romantic past is filled with partners who likely could serve as case studies for Psych 101, that doesn't mean it's what you deserved.

You are a helper by nature. Because of this, you've sought to help your romantic partners in an effort to make you feel worthy of their love. During your August 3 love horoscope, you can finally heal this wound and start to attract truly healthy partners into your life.

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Leo

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Money isn’t everything, Leo. The person meant for you won’t care how much money you make or the brands you wear. That's not what is important in a relationship.

On Monday, Chiron in Taurus shows you that you are worthy of love, regardless of what you bring to the table. Nothing is guaranteed in romance, but when relationships are based on the superficial, you can’t expect them to last. Try to focus on your own value and let yourself attract someone who sees you for who you actually are.

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Virgo

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Don’t be afraid of the unknown, Virgo. You are not valuable because of how you plan or your role as a fixer in the lives of others. You are allowed to embrace the unknown and let others figure out their own lives and plans.

As Chiron retrograde begins during Monday's horoscope, you're ushered into a healing phase in your life. This time is about you focusing on yourself so that you can receive the kind of care you’ve consistently given to those around you.

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Libra

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You don't deserve to be taken for granted, Libra. This is your call to love yourself so deeply that you never again let yourself become an option for someone who doesn’t see your worth.

Consistently being there for someone doesn’t guarantee they will eventually be there for you. Instead, you need to start valuing what you bring to the table. On Monday, don't be afraid to walk away.

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Scorpio

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Love can be both healthy and exciting, Scorpio. You tend to attract toxic partners in an effort to experience exciting or even spiritual love. But this comes from a deep-seated belief that healthy love is inherently boring.

Chiron retrograde is the time to heal this wound and where it originated. On August 3, let yourself believe that a healthy, consistent relationship can also be fun and passionate. It's time to end this toxic cycle once and for all.

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Sagittarius

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Choose what is best for you, Sagittarius. Your August 3 love horoscope urges you to start choosing people who are actually good for you. Don't hesitate to walk away from partners who drag you down or hold you back.

On Monday, you are also guided to care for yourself in a new way. Build up your self-confidence involving how you look and live your life. This helps you choose the person who can change your life in the best possible way.

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Capricorn

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Allow yourself to receive, Capricorn. You tend to be the doer in relationships. Not only does this help you maintain control, but it also allows you to protect your heart. However, all you really end up doing is exhausting yourself.

On Monday, when Chiron retrograde begins, focus on receiving ease. Let love be easy and prioritize rest and slowness. It's time to let others show up for you in the ways you always have for them.

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Aquarius

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Trust your own stability, Aquarius. You have worked hard to create the stable and loving home you’ve always wanted. However, you’ve still been afraid to lose it, as if a person or relationship could set you back in the ways you’ve grown.

This mindset has kept you from truly being open to love. As Chiron stations retrograde on August 3, you have the chance to heal this wound and accept that what you have created is real and here to stay.

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Pisces

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Speak your truth, Pisces. You've always been afraid of losing people if you express your truth. Whether it’s people you're interested in or those you’ve built a relationship with, the idea that showing your full self equals abandonment still exists.

On Monday, when Chiron retrograde begins, you have a chance to heal this wound so you never again censor yourself or your needs to keep someone in your life. Believe that the person you're meant to be with will want to hear all your truths, even the ones that may hurt.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.