3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Month In August 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success throughout all of August 2026. The month is set up perfectly for achieving goals, starting with an Establish Day pillar and ending with an Initiate Day as the month shifts from Wood Sheep to Fire Monkey.

The 2nd of August is an important day for all animal signs. It's a day for clearing away old energy to make room for new growth. On the 8th, the month changes from Wood, which symbolizes new beginnings, to Fire, which symbolizes transformation. The number 8 symbolizes wealth after a period of hardship. In numerology, it's the powerhouse, and it's the luckiest number for money in Chinese astrology. This is the month to put a money tree near a window.

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Removing clutter during the first week of the month helps you clear away old energy to attract new vibes. A gold coin, even a penny, in your pocket can remind you that luck is everywhere.

1. Dragon

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You have 10 days this month that help you attract wealth and success into your life. The first step is to remove certain things from your life that are energy blockers on the 2nd. This could involve clutter around your workspace or relationships that bring your energy down. Once that is done, you have an immediate increase in your activity on the 3rd. Things start to happen really quickly, and your productivity levels go up.

For a week, you need to remain focused on whatever goal you've set for yourself in August. The first gift you receive in money or the form of success will arrive to you on the 10th and the 11th; you'll be entering a new phase of your life journey. Then on the 14th, this new routine starts to feel pretty normal to you. You're becoming more and more in tune with your new life. Because you've leveled up to a certain degree, you'll not fit in with a few things that you used to do. So, your social circle and routines will likely feel it the most.

Expect changes on the 15th that show you how you've outgrown the old and are growing more wealthy and successful. On the 18th, expect your life to be very steady; this is a great day for making decisions that don't require immediate action just yet. The 26th and the 27th are shifting energy days. You'll step into a new role and out of one fairly quickly, so be decisive. You may enter a new financial phase at this time.

By the 30th, you're starting to live a life that's much different than what you started early in the month. Good for you, Dragon. You did it.

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2. Snake

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This month starts with a few cleansing activities. It's a good day to clean your car and your home, and to remove anything you know is outdated, broken, or just an eyesore for you. On the 3rd, you feel a lot better knowing that the foundational tasks have been handled. You'll feel a mental relief pretty much immediately. Around the 7th, you are ready to take on a new project. If a contract or deal comes through, this is the time to sign and send.

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Around the 14th, luck seems to come to you in full measure. You get a payoff or some money you needed. This is an excellent day for asking others for favors. On the 15th, doing another cleansing ritual is smart. It reminds you to always stay on top of your activities and not let things build up until they are out of control. This is when you start to see success come to you. You are also able to attract wealth into your life more easily. Around the 19th, you assume some form of a leadership role. If you're asked to do something at your job that involves a promotion, don't be shy about asking for more money.

On the 26th, you attract powerful people into your life. People admire you for what you do and who you are. On the last day of the month, the 31st, you're entering your new life, demonstrating mastery of success and wealth attraction.

3. Monkey

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You decide to focus on the future, which allows you to attract wealth and success into your life during the month of August. On the 2nd, you may choose to end a relationship with someone you know isn't right for you. This could involve a friendship or even a partnership with a coworker where you're best going separate ways. On the 6th, you take a step in a new direction, which is your first official moment of attracting good fortune into your life.

Around the 10th and 11th, you'll be super focused on generating success. Staying busy on important tasks that move your life forward is important. Around the 14th, you receive good news that helps you see you're on the right path. Use the 18th for reflection and rest. The 22nd and the 23rd are collection days for you. Use this time to ask for what you need, apply for loans you want, or review your banking statements. You might find a refund due to you.

On the 26th, an offer comes to you that you will have to agree to. This is an important time for wealth, so choose wisely. On the 30th, use this day for strategizing what you plan to do with your money and time. You'll be making some great choices that help you be very successful before August ends and September begins.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.