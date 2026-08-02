Life Finally Gets Easier For 4 Zodiac Signs During The Waning Gibbous Moon On August 3

Life is finally getting easier for three zodiac signs on August 3, 2026. Our struggles are finally over, and they're not coming back.

When the Waning Gibbous Moon is in the sky, we assume the energy around us must be going down, and we'd be right. However, right now, that's a good thing. The energy is negative, and when it leaves us, we are free again. Struggles end and hard times take a back seat. We learned what we needed, and now life feels effortless.

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1. Gemini

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During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries, you feel as if you've reached the end of a very personal battle, Gemini. As you approach what you feel is the official conclusion, you feel refreshed and so relieved.

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Something is going on inside you now, and you can't deny it: you have hope, and it's as real as real gets. You feel that you've struggled enough, and you're definitely not wrong. You've reached your limit, and now it's time to start living a much easier life.

So take that good feeling, get out there, and do what you really want to do with it. Live well and prosper! Focus on the positive, and you will see how much good is heading your way.

2. Scorpio

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On Monday, you realize that so much of the struggle you've endured could have been avoided, or at least, lightened a bit. That's a hard pill to swallow, but you also know you can't go back in time, so it's not worth harboring regret. Instead, you decide you've had enough and that you deserve better going forward.

That's what it's all about; knowing you have a choice and acting on it. The universe responds beautifully when you show effort, especially when that effort goes towards self-healing.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries, the power of negativity is waning. Of course, that means the power of positivity is on the rise, and for you, Scorpio, it's only the beginning. Be a part of it! Let your life become easier.

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3. Aquarius

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You've just about reached the end of your rope when it comes to a certain project you've been working on. You feel that if you give up on it, you'll be letting go of a dream. Yet, you also know that you can't keep going the way you have been.

Don't worry, Aquarius. Maybe letting go is the only way you can make room for new and better energy. If you've noticed, you've spent so much time and effort on this one thing that it's started to cause you suffering. That's not at all what you wanted!

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On Monday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries, the idea of letting go suddenly seems appealing. Perhaps it really is time. You could use a change of pace, and this seems to be the right time to claim it as your own. You can choose to live an easier life right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.