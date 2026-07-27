Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of August 2026

The month of August 2026 brings incredible energy that allows life to get so much better for three zodiac signs by the time it's over.

Certain signs fare better each month than others all month long due to Jupiter, Mercury, and the last solar eclipse in Pisces. These three astrological signs are favored the most for the next 30 days; however, life improves all around when the planets are working in everyone's favor.

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1. Leo

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Leo, you are lucky all month with Jupiter transiting through your sign. Jupiter transits your own sign once every 12 years, and it's marked by a period of optimism, expansion, opportunities, and often newfound wisdom. In general, life flows better, and opportunities present themselves for you to take advantage of; herein lies the key: you must take advantage of the opportunities so they work for you.

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From August 9-25, Mercury enters Leo. This makes you much more inquisitive, and communication plays an important role in what happens this month. Expect to have many important conversations. During the first six days of the month, Venus is in Virgo, or your second house of money, which can give you a boost in finances along with your self-confidence.

On the 6th, Venus moves into Libra, or your third house. Expect to do a lot of talking, moving around, and speaking to a lot of people. You will probably feel very social and be in a good mood and frame of mind since Libra is very compatible with you.

We experience a solar eclipse in Leo at 20 degrees on August 12. This Moon is about love and new beginnings, and it's your birthday New Moon this year. This eclipse can represent exciting news and new beginnings. If you are ready to make an important shift, now is the time.

The companion solar eclipse on August 28 falls at four degrees of Pisces, or your eighth house. This is the house that rules intimacy, change and transformation, partners’ money, and the feelings you have about a relationship if you are in one. This can provide an intense focus on partnerships and money to help you build a more solid future.

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On August 31, Jupiter trines Saturn from your first house, which rules you personally. This signals a time of stability, growth, and opportunities, making this a great ending to the month.

2. Libra

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Jupiter is at the beginning of a long transit through your eleventh house, which rules your hopes and wishes as well as friendships and groups of all types, and you will see gains in these areas. Leo is a sign that is highly compatible and beneficial for you.

On August 6, Venus enters your sign, Libra, where it is considered exalted. Venus in your first house happens once a year, and this is the month when you typically look and feel your best, which can give you an advantage in how you come across to others.

Mars in Gemini transits your ninth house until August 11, when it enters Cancer. The ninth house represents travel, foreign people and countries, your worldview and education. This doesn’t have to mean any kind of formal education; it could simply be something that piques your interest! Then again, you may take a trip.

Mercury transits through Cancer until the 9th, when it enters your sign until the 25th. With Mercury in your first house, communication becomes front and center. You become more interested in the world and in those around you, and you can expect to have some significant conversations.

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The solar eclipse in Leo falls in your first house of self. A solar eclipse is like a New Moon on steroids! With this eclipse, the spotlight is on you, and this is your birthday New Moon. Often, this is a Moon we can reset for the year, and it will be extra powerful.

By the latter part of the month, Jupiter trines Saturn from your first house to your ninth house. This is a positive influence, especially since it falls in your first house of self. Typically with this transit, we feel that we are making progress in life and things are going in the direction we want, making this a very significant and positive time of the year for you.

3. Virgo

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By August 6, Mercury has left its retrograde shadow period, and any delays and changes that the retrograde brought about in your career area have finished, and things are back to normal.

From August 9-25, the planet of communication transits your twelfth house or Leo. This ushers in a more reflective few weeks where you may thoughtfully reconsider many things while moving forward.

When Mercury enters your first house of self on the 25th, it begins its three-week transit, which inspires your curiosity, and communication with others will be front and center! Conversations with friends, community groups, and colleagues become more fluid.

The first six days of the month, the planet of love, money, and values is still in your first house. When Venus transits the first house, we typically look and feel great, and Venus gives us the ability to inspire others.

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On August 6, Venus enters Libra, or your second house of money. This may give you a financial boost, or you could feel better about money and potential earning power. Since this house also rules self-esteem, it can help you here as well. Thoughts may turn more toward love and relationships with others.

The Pisces lunar eclipse falls on August 28 in your seventh house of partners. This is the sector of your chart that rules partnerships of all types, and this eclipse asks you to be honest and clear about your boundaries and what you are willing to accept from others.

This can provide a breakthrough moment when you become much more aware of your entanglements with others and which are working and which are not working. If you feel that you are in a lopsided or non-productive relationship, this allows you to walk away and seek something more balanced.

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Lastly, Jupiter has entered your twelfth house. The twelfth house rules the subconscious mind, and on an inner level you should feel more positive. This is also the house that would represent hidden help from others when you need it; almost like an invisible guardian angel. By the last week of the month, Jupiter is trine Saturn in Aries or your eighth house.

This is the astrological house of partners and other people’s money. This transit could represent a sum of money coming your way, or it could represent luck through a partner. Either way, by the end of August, life should be good for you!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.